2020 September 2 16:42

Two major breakbulk shipping companies join forces

Two major breakbulk shipping companies in the trade between Europe and West Africa will be working together from now on. BOCS Bremen Overseas Chartering & Shipping has reached an agreement with Universal Africa Lines (UAL) to share their capacity, Port of Antwerp said in its release.

BOCS operates a fleet of five multi-purpose vessels between Europe and West Africa, with Antwerp and Rouen as their fixed ports of loading. UAL uses smaller vessels and mainly targets cargo for the oil and gas industry.



Initially, BOCS and UAL will be carrying cargo from the other shipping company on their own ships, so they can offer each other's destinations. Both carriers were already working with Zuidnatie at the Churchill Dock as a stevedore. This makes the collaboration easier. On 1 August, BOCS opened its own agency in Antwerp. This will optimise service provision and both are contemplating opening up new markets.