2020 September 2 17:06

PSA Antwerp and PSA Breakbulk launch new ‘log handling concept’ at the port of Antwerp

PSA Antwerp and PSA Breakbulk are launching a new and ambitious ‘log handling concept’ together. At the Churchill Terminal at quay 410, PSA has fitted out a custom location for the large-scale handling of logs, port of Antwerp said in its release.

At a single location, they can load logs into containers and ship them as breakbulk cargo. The site has been specially fitted out for large shipments. This is unique at the port of Antwerp and will save a great deal of time.



In July, PSA received a shipment of 33,000m3 of spruce wood. The wood was taken by barge to Antwerp and was brought aboard at quay 410 for shipment to the Far East. Antwerp companies like Descroes fumigated the wood to ensure it would depart for the Far East free of insects.