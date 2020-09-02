  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 2 16:09

    "HMM HAMBURG" makes its first call in Hamburg

    With the first call of the “HMM HAMBURG”, another ship of the so-called “Megamax-24 class” headed for the port of Hamburg last night, Port of Hamburg said in its release.

    The "HMM HAMBURG" is one of 12 new container ships of the South Korean liner shipping company HMM (formerly Hyundai Merchant Marine) that are being delivered since April. The mega-carrier is expected to berth at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai until September 3rd, 2020.
     
    “We are extremely pleased to be able to welcome the “HMM HAMBURG” to our port for the first time. All members of the HMM branch in Hamburg, which has been in existence for almost 30 years, are particularly proud of this first call. This naming manifests the special relationship between South Korea and the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg”, says James Kim, Managing Director of HMM (Germany) GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg.
     
    With a slot capacity of 23,964 TEU (20-foot standard container), the "HMM HAMBURG" and her sister ships are the largest container ships in the world, according to the shipping company. The giant vessel is 400 meters long and 61 meters wide and 12 containers can be stowed above and below the deck as well as 24 rows of containers across the board.
     
    The "HMM HAMBURG" is deployed on THE Alliance’s FE-3 service between Asia and Europe and will be calling at the Port of Hamburg four times a year. The shipping alliance THE Alliance comprises shipping companies Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express (ONE), Yang Ming and HMM.
     
    “We are of course very pleased that one of the largest container ships in the world is named after the Port of Hamburg and that we were able to welcome HMM HAMBURG to Hamburg. With the Elbe fairway adjustment, which will be completed shortly, the approach of large ships will be much easier in the future”, says Axel Mattern, CEO Port of Hamburg Marketing.

    Port of Hamburg is connected to South Korea via eight liner services - three container services and five multi-purpose services. Last year, 255.000 TEU were transported between the Hanseatic city and the South Korean ports of Busan and Masan. South Korea has been one of the Port of Hamburg's most important trading partners for many years.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Hamburg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 2

18:51 Tanger Med is the 35th container port in the world in 2019
18:06 Van Oord successfully laid TenneT’s first sea cable for TenneT’s ‘Dutch Offshore Grid’
17:50 Two workboats with hybrid engine package arrived at the seaport of Vanino
17:36 dship Carriers appointed by G2 Ocean to be sales agent for Japan’s plant and project cargo segment
17:25 A series of “All Russian ferries” webinars begins on September 16
17:06 PSA Antwerp and PSA Breakbulk launch new ‘log handling concept’ at the port of Antwerp
16:42 Two major breakbulk shipping companies join forces
16:09 "HMM HAMBURG" makes its first call in Hamburg
15:48 Turbine installation Borssele 1 & 2 successfully completed deploying DEME Offshore’s unique sister vessel solution
14:49 Marine Façade to offer berthing to a wide range of ships
14:25 MOL introduces 'MOL Service Website'
14:02 Throughput of port Azov in 8M’2020 fell by 14% YoY
13:24 A.P. Moller - Maersk announces changes in Ocean & Logistics
13:00 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 7M’2020 fell by 34% YoY
12:46 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:37 Kalmar receives repeat order for hybrid shuttle carriers from the Port of Virginia
12:23 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 8M’2020 fell by 5.4% Y-o-Y
12:00 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 8M’20 fell by 3.1% YoY
11:35 Igor Fomin appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:24 The world’s first best-practice standard for Responsible Plastic Management launched
10:14 Port of Valencia invests more than 360 million euros to consolidate the port of Sagunto
09:47 Commercial fishers of Australia asked for feedback on safety equipment requirements
09:34 Oil prices rise amid dollar weakening
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of September 1
09:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 02

2020 September 1

18:00 Rosmorport’s crew boat involved as command ship during Black Sea training maneuvers
17:36 Western Baltija Shipbuilding holds steel cutting ceremony for KLAIPĖDA passenger/cargo ferry
17:12 Creon Capital signs MoU with JSW Steel Italy Piombino for upscaling Italy’s logistics and energy sectors
16:57 Sevmorzavod and 13th Black Sea Fleet Repair Plant to be converted into joint-stock companies
16:35 Demonstration project begins for commercialization of vessels equipped with high-power fuel cells
16:19 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:05 APM Terminals Pipavav approves Rs. 7 billion expansion plan
15:33 Yara Marine launches new start-up accelerator program
14:53 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
14:30 Russian Fishery Company launched the Clean Coast Ecological Marathon
14:18 SITC International signs ontract with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for 6 units 1800 TEU container carriers
13:28 Financing launched under the project on construction of coal port “Sukhodol”
12:34 NCSP Group Consolidated Financial and Operating results for 6 months 2020
12:12 Stolt Tankers to purchase five chemical tankers from CTG
11:59 RZD posts a 4-percent decline in loaded freight for Jan-Aug
11:33 World’s first small-scale CO2 capture plant on vessel
11:25 ZIM and Konfidas announce the creation of ZKCyberStar, a new cybersecurity consulting company
11:14 Marketex Offshore Constructions awarded for its Floating Buoy project
10:56 The Port of Magadan visited by the head of Rosmorrechflot
10:33 Specialization training programme delivered for EMSA by WMU
10:10 Seafarer repatriation procedures highlighted as part of in-depth webinar run by Embassy of Indonesia in London
10:08 Royal IHC delivers TSHD GHASHA to NMDC
09:47 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 340 million in its infrastructure projects in 1H’2020
09:25 Russia’s bunker market fell by 27% in 1H’2020
09:08 Oil prices continue rising
09:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 01

2020 August 31

18:14 The Port of Rotterdam braced for Brexit
17:59 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches lead freezing trawler of Project 170701
17:37 Future USS Savannah (LCS 28) christened at Austal USA
17:22 DNV GL’s remote in-water ship surveys using ROV mark a world first
17:15 New edition of PortNews magazine is available now
16:34 Port of Rotterdam Authority builds hypermodern multifunctional business complex on RDM
16:12 Kitsap Transit and partners to design high-speed electric passenger ferry
15:32 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins Dutch mission to disaster-stricken port of Beirut
15:19 Hutchison Ports announces $730 million investment in collaboration with Egyptian Navy to develop new container terminal