2020 September 2 14:49

Marine Façade to offer berthing to a wide range of ships

COVID-19 pandemic causes adjustment of Saint-Petersburg port operations



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, cruise liners and passenger ferries do not call Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg “Marine Façade”. As IAA PortNews was informed by PR Department of PP SPb MF, the terminal is ready to offer its infrastructure for a safe docking of various ships, from small-size to large ones as well as for passenger/cargo handling operations involving river-going ships.



The total length of berths operated by the company is 3,453 meters. PP SPb MF can accommodate vessels with a draft of up to 9.5 meters at its 15 berths and 4 infrastructure facilities on Kruzenshtern prospect, Slavy square Angliyskaya and Shmidt embankments.