  • 2020 September 2 14:02

    Throughput of port Azov in 8M’2020 fell by 14% YoY

    Grain shipments grew by 15%

    In January-August 2020, seaport of Azov handled 5.802 million tonnes of cargo, down 14%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport fell by 10%, year-on-year, to 4.850 million tonnes. 

    In the reporting period, short-sea traffic surged by 31% to 2.637 million tonnes with imports having increased by 19% to 323,000 tonnes.  Exports fell by 39% to 1.891 million tonnes, transit – by 32% to 953,000 tonnes.

    In January-August 2020, handling of grain grew by 15% to 4.081 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 43% to 925,000 tonnes, handling of coal plunged 3 times to 413,000 tonnes.

    In the reporting period, the port of Azov registered 1,956 arrivals and 1,947 departures versus 2,206 arrivals and 2,218 departures in January-August 2019.

    Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.

2020 September 2

