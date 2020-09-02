2020 September 2 13:00

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 7M’2020 fell by 34% YoY

In January-August 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 666,300 tonnes, down some 34%, year-on-year (vs 1,015,200 tonnes), Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic told IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 567,900 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 69,800 tonnes, lubes – 26,000 tonnes with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunkering operations decreased from 2,450 to 2,316.