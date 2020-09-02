2020 September 2 12:37

Kalmar receives repeat order for hybrid shuttle carriers from the Port of Virginia

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, will supply additional 20 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers to The Port of Virginia, a deep water port in the U.S. East Coast. The order, booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2020 order intake, follows a similar order from the third quarter of 2019, demonstrating the strength of The Port of Virginia’s relationship with Kalmar and the company's commitment to Kalmar equipment. The delivery of the machines is scheduled to be completed by the end of July 2021, the company said in its release.

The new units will be delivered to Virginia International Gateway (VIG), which is the port’s second largest terminal and capable of handling the biggest vessels in the Atlantic trade. The Port of Virginia has been using Kalmar hybrid shuttle carriers since August 2015. Kalmar provides the port with support and servicing through a dedicated, local team of technicians with many years of experience and a comprehensive, local parts inventory.

Kalmar is the leading supplier of hybrid horizontal transportation solutions for ports and terminals globally. With more than 300 hybrid straddle and shuttle carriers delivered until now, Kalmar outnumbers other port equipment manufacturers in the industry by far. With this delivery, there will be more than 100 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle/Straddle Carriers operating in the USA alone.

