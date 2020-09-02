-
2020 September 2 12:46
Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices continue growing
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $260 pmt (-).
Average price of MGO - $365 pmt (-$5).
Average price of ULSFO - $345 pmt (-$5).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $317 pmt (+$2).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam are growing:
- IFO-380 НS - $275
- MGO - $366
- ULSFO 0,1% - $355
- VLSFO 0,5% - $317
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
