2020 September 2 12:46

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices continue growing

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $260 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $365 pmt (-$5).

Average price of ULSFO - $345 pmt (-$5).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $317 pmt (+$2).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam are growing:

- IFO-380 НS - $275

- MGO - $366

- ULSFO 0,1% - $355

- VLSFO 0,5% - $317



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.