2020 September 2 12:23

Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 8M’2020 fell by 5.4% Y-o-Y

In August, the port increased its handling by 16.3%

In January-August 2020, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 4,123,307 tonnes of cargo, which is 5.4% less as compared with the same period of the previous year, the stevedore’s press center says.



In August, the company handled 453,597 tonnes of export coal having shown an increase by 5.4%, year-on-year (vs 389,867 tonnes).

In 2019, the port handled 6,301,597 tonnes of cargo, down 20.2%, year-on-year.

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres.