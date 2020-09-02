2020 September 2 12:00

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 8M’20 fell by 3.1% YoY

In January-August, the company handled 389 vessels



CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 40.42 million tonnes of crude oil in January-August 2020, up 3.1$, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.

In August 2020, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 4,526,870 gross tons (35,863,571 barrels) of crude oil. MT shipped 44 tankers in August 2020. The total number of tankers handled in the first eight months of the year in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka has reached 389.

Out of the 4,526,870 tons of crude oil shipped in August 2020, 2,154,880 tons was from Tengiz field, 827,406 tons from Karachaganak field, 1,132,906 tons from Kashagan field, and 9,954 tons from other Kazakhstani producers.

In August, the Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 4,125,146 tons of crude oil with another 401,724 tons of the shipped crude oil came from Russia. The August shipment schedule was completed in full.

From 2001 through August 31, 2020, 686,109,681 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline system. That included 598,583,508 tons of crude oil came from Kazakhstan and 87,526,173 tons produced in Russia. The total number of tankers handled over that period has amounted to 6,464.

The CPC pipeline system is one of the largest investment projects with foreign capital in the energy sector in the CIS. The length of Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km; more than two thirds of all export crude oil from Kazakhstan and crude oil from the Russian fields, including those in the Caspian Region, are transported by this route. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also in poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7%) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by Kazmunaygaz – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.