2020 September 2 11:35

Igor Fomin appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard

The decision is taken at the Company’s BoD meeting



The Board of Directors of Khabarovsk Shipyard JSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) appointed Igor Fomin as Acting General Director of the company.



Igor Fomin was born in 1972. In 1996, he graduated with honors from the Nizhny Tagil Institute of the Ural State university. In 2007, Igor Fomin obtained an additional diploma of Economics and Company Management in Plekhanov Business School "Integral"

(Plekhanov Russian Academy of Economics). In 2016, Igor Fomin graduated from Kutafin Moscow State Law University with specialization in “Legal Studies”.



Recent positions:

Between 2018 and 2020 – Deputy General Director for Government Relations, Amursky Shipyard.



Between 2019 and 2020 – BoD Chairman, Khabarovsk Shipyard.



Khabarovsk Shipyard is currently building two crab catching ships of Project 03141 for a Magadan based fishing company Mag-Sea and two tugboats of Project 00440 for Amursky Shipyard. It is also completing the construction of an air-cushioned craft of Project СВП-50.



Khabarovsk Shipyard is one of the largest shipbuilding plants in the Far East of Russia. Throughout its history the shipyard has built over 350 warships and civil vessels of different classes and projects. More than 20 warships have been exported to India, Syria, Cuba, Korea.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.