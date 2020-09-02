2020 September 2 10:14

Port of Valencia invests more than 360 million euros to consolidate the port of Sagunto

The Port Authority of Valencia (APV) has invested more than 360 million euros in the construction and rehabilitation of the infrastructures of the Port of Sagunto over the last 20 years, an investment that has allowed the Sagunto facilities to expand their activity and modernize their processes, consolidating their position as a reference port in Spain, the company said in its release. This commitment by the APV to the Sagunto facilities has made the infrastructure a reference point in Spain for goods traffic. It currently occupies 15th place in the ranking for total tons managed, 7th place for vehicle movement and non-containerized goods, and 13th place for liquid bulk traffic.

The APV is going to continue with this consolidation of the Port of Sagunto in the coming years with an investment of 136 million for the period 2020-2025. “For the industrial fabric of the Comunitat Valenciana it is essential that the Port of Sagunto continues to grow and expand services to generate employment and economic activity, but at the same time we will continue to improve integration with the city as a driving force for the area,” explains Francesc Sanchez, director-general of the APV. The actions planned for the next few years include railway access, the internal network of tracks, planning and improvements to the northern area, an electricity substation, and improvements to the Sagunto-Teruel-Zaragoza network.

Among the main investments made in the last few years, it is worth mentioning the dredging works and the enclosure of the regasification plant with 12.5 Million Euros, the works for the shelter of the enlargement with 60.1 Million Euros, the construction of the southern dock with 63 Million Euros, or the enlargements of the different docks. In total, more than 360 million Euros, which have placed the centre of Sagunto as strategic for the Valencian Community, with nearly 7,000,000 tons, more than 53,000 TEU or 156,000 vehicles managed in 2019.

Also, this strengthening of Sagunto as a strategic centre for key sectors such as the automotive industry is highlighted in the ANFAC Report which places the port of Sagunto in the second position in the logistical evaluation of Spanish ports in the movement of new vehicles. A position that it occupies despite not having rail access, something that will be improved in the coming years with the Valenciaport investment plan.



In this commitment to the port of Camp de Morvedre, Valenciaport has announced the start of studies for the third dock of the Port of Sagunto. The aim is to include this third dock in Valenciaport’s Strategic Plan for the coming years. An initiative in which the entire port and social community will participate to analyze which model is of interest according to the strategic requirements and needs of the Port of Sagunto.