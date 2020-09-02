2020 September 2 09:34

Oil prices rise amid dollar weakening

Oil prices grew by 0.7%-0.8%

As of September 2 (08:00 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price grew by 0.7% to $45.9 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.8% to $43.1 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.