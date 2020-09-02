  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 2 09:34

    Oil prices rise amid dollar weakening

    Oil prices grew by 0.7%-0.8%

    As of September 2 (08:00 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price grew by 0.7% to $45.9 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.8% to $43.1 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 September 2

2020 September 1

2020 August 31

