  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 2 09:08

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 02

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changes on September 01:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 315.82 (+0.19)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 366.00 (-1.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 443.75 (-0.82)

    Meantime, world oil indexes demonstrated upward changes on Sep.01 on positive economic news from China, and plans by the UAE's state oil company to reduce crude oil supplies by as much as 30 percent in October.

    Brent for November settlement increased by $0.30 to $45.58 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for October rose by $0.15 to $42.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $2.82 to WTI. Gasoil for September delivery added $3.75.

    Today morning oil indexes rise after the American Petroleum Institute (API) announced a larger-than expected draw in crude oil inventory.

    API reported a 6.360 million-barrel draw for the week ended August 28, much larger than the forecast of 1.950 million, and the previous week’s 4.524 million-barrel draw. The market will now be looking at the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s figures on crude oil supply, due later in the day.

    Strong Chinese manufacturing data also lifted oil prices. The Caixin Media Co. & Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed China's factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, bolstered by the first increase in new export orders this year. The demand in China has also driven the current rise in oil prices, but weaker crude imports could limit the rally, especially if the demand recovery in Europe and the U.S. fails to materialize in September.

    Also supporting oil was better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing activity data released on Tuesday. August’s ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 56, beating July’s reading of 54.2 and the 54.5 forecast. A rise in new orders saw the index climb to its highest level in more than a year.

    At the same time, slower-than-expected resumption of oil output in the United States after Hurricane Laura raised concerns over tighter supply. Output in the Gulf of Mexico is slowly recovering as activity resumes and was down by 525,099 barrels per day, or 28.4% of the region’s daily production, on Sep.1. 71 of the 643 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico remain closed in the aftermath of the storm that hit the region last week - the number was down from 117 platforms on Aug.31.

    The decline of U.S dollar gave some support to oil indexes. The USD was down 0.04% at 92.146 against a basket of currencies, after hitting its lowest since May 2018 in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy shift on inflation announced last week. The weakening U.S. dollar makes oil and other commodities priced in dollars more attractive to global buyers.

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration U.S. said in a monthly report on Sep.01 that U.S oil production rose in June, but did not fully recover from a dramatic plunge in May. U.S. oil output rose 420,000 barrels per day in June to 10.436 million barrels a day. Production remained far below April levels of 11.99 million bpd. U.S. oil output had dropped sharply in the previous month as producers had scaled back as oil prices sank and demand fell due to the coronavirus pandemic and global oversupply.

    Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said that its oil output reportedly rose by around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in August. A sharp drop in fuel demand due to COVID-19 prompted OPEC+ to cut production by a record 9.7 million bpd from May 1, but this cut was eased to 7.7 million bpd from Aug. 1, with the eased cuts to remain in place until December. In August, OPEC countries bound by the deal delivered 99% of the pledged reduction. Compliance in July was revised up to 95%.

    Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude to reach $65 a barrel in the third quarter of 2021, although it could end the year lower, at $58 a barrel. It is also said it is expected WTI to rally to $55.88 a barrel by the third quarter of next year, up from $51.38 a barrel in earlier forecasts. Separately, Goldman analysts said back in July that demand for oil would likely recover to pre-crisis levels by 2022, spurred by a return to work for millions, a shift towards more private transport, and government support in the form of infrastructure spending. In their latest note, the investment bank's analysts said they expected oil demand to improve by 3.7 million bpd between January and August next year, while supply remains capped thanks to OPEC+' continuing production cuts and a modest increase in non-OPEC supply.

    At the same time, the market also assessing the stalled recovery in fuel demand as countries continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic with rolling COVID-19 lockdowns. This has created uncertainty about whether demand for transportation fuels will ever return to normal.

    We expect bunker prices may increase today: 1-3 USD up for IFO and 2-4 USD up for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 2

18:51 Tanger Med is the 35th container port in the world in 2019
18:06 Van Oord successfully laid TenneT’s first sea cable for TenneT’s ‘Dutch Offshore Grid’
17:50 Two workboats with hybrid engine package arrived at the seaport of Vanino
17:36 dship Carriers appointed by G2 Ocean to be sales agent for Japan’s plant and project cargo segment
17:25 A series of “All Russian ferries” webinars begins on September 16
17:06 PSA Antwerp and PSA Breakbulk launch new ‘log handling concept’ at the port of Antwerp
16:42 Two major breakbulk shipping companies join forces
16:09 "HMM HAMBURG" makes its first call in Hamburg
15:48 Turbine installation Borssele 1 & 2 successfully completed deploying DEME Offshore’s unique sister vessel solution
14:49 Marine Façade to offer berthing to a wide range of ships
14:25 MOL introduces 'MOL Service Website'
14:02 Throughput of port Azov in 8M’2020 fell by 14% YoY
13:24 A.P. Moller - Maersk announces changes in Ocean & Logistics
13:00 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 7M’2020 fell by 34% YoY
12:46 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:37 Kalmar receives repeat order for hybrid shuttle carriers from the Port of Virginia
12:23 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 8M’2020 fell by 5.4% Y-o-Y
12:00 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 8M’20 fell by 3.1% YoY
11:35 Igor Fomin appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:24 The world’s first best-practice standard for Responsible Plastic Management launched
10:14 Port of Valencia invests more than 360 million euros to consolidate the port of Sagunto
09:47 Commercial fishers of Australia asked for feedback on safety equipment requirements
09:34 Oil prices rise amid dollar weakening
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of September 1
09:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 02

2020 September 1

18:00 Rosmorport’s crew boat involved as command ship during Black Sea training maneuvers
17:36 Western Baltija Shipbuilding holds steel cutting ceremony for KLAIPĖDA passenger/cargo ferry
17:12 Creon Capital signs MoU with JSW Steel Italy Piombino for upscaling Italy’s logistics and energy sectors
16:57 Sevmorzavod and 13th Black Sea Fleet Repair Plant to be converted into joint-stock companies
16:35 Demonstration project begins for commercialization of vessels equipped with high-power fuel cells
16:19 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:05 APM Terminals Pipavav approves Rs. 7 billion expansion plan
15:33 Yara Marine launches new start-up accelerator program
14:53 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
14:30 Russian Fishery Company launched the Clean Coast Ecological Marathon
14:18 SITC International signs ontract with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for 6 units 1800 TEU container carriers
13:28 Financing launched under the project on construction of coal port “Sukhodol”
12:34 NCSP Group Consolidated Financial and Operating results for 6 months 2020
12:12 Stolt Tankers to purchase five chemical tankers from CTG
11:59 RZD posts a 4-percent decline in loaded freight for Jan-Aug
11:33 World’s first small-scale CO2 capture plant on vessel
11:25 ZIM and Konfidas announce the creation of ZKCyberStar, a new cybersecurity consulting company
11:14 Marketex Offshore Constructions awarded for its Floating Buoy project
10:56 The Port of Magadan visited by the head of Rosmorrechflot
10:33 Specialization training programme delivered for EMSA by WMU
10:10 Seafarer repatriation procedures highlighted as part of in-depth webinar run by Embassy of Indonesia in London
10:08 Royal IHC delivers TSHD GHASHA to NMDC
09:47 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 340 million in its infrastructure projects in 1H’2020
09:25 Russia’s bunker market fell by 27% in 1H’2020
09:08 Oil prices continue rising
09:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 01

2020 August 31

18:14 The Port of Rotterdam braced for Brexit
17:59 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches lead freezing trawler of Project 170701
17:37 Future USS Savannah (LCS 28) christened at Austal USA
17:22 DNV GL’s remote in-water ship surveys using ROV mark a world first
17:15 New edition of PortNews magazine is available now
16:34 Port of Rotterdam Authority builds hypermodern multifunctional business complex on RDM
16:12 Kitsap Transit and partners to design high-speed electric passenger ferry
15:32 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins Dutch mission to disaster-stricken port of Beirut
15:19 Hutchison Ports announces $730 million investment in collaboration with Egyptian Navy to develop new container terminal