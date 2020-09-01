2020 September 1 18:00

Rosmorport’s crew boat involved as command ship during Black Sea training maneuvers

The maneuvers on the search and rescue of people in distress at sea are held annually

The personnel boat Inzhener Popovich and Telecom Center GDMSS A1 of FSUE “Rosmorport” participated in the annual basin maneuvers on the search and rescue of people in distress at sea in Offshore Rescue Coordination Center of Sevastopol's search and rescue area.

During the maneuvers in real-time were exercised the organization of warning and operational communication when receiving a distress signal, actions of operational and dispatch services to organize interaction in accordance with the “Basin plan for the search and rescue of people in distress at sea in the search and rescue area of the Offshore Rescue Coordination Center of Sevastopol”, planning of the search and rescue.

In addition, a cooperative search was carried out by aviation AN-26 with a rescue paratrooper group, Mi-8 and sea vessels. When the object of the search - a training dummy - was found, reports on the discovery were submitted, salvages were carried out both aboard the Kalmar AA0031 SAR boat, where first aid was provided, and aboard a helicopter, which evacuated in simulation mode the injured person to the Simferopol airport.

In addition to the FSUE “Rosmorport” branch, the Central Board of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the city of Sevastopol (duty-dispatching service and SAR boat Dmitry Kharchenko), SPI Center for Civil Protection of Sevastopol (the search and rescue boat Kalmar RDE 1907 and Kalmar AA0031 ), FPI Yuzhny APSC, Crimean regional SAR base (personnel of the Crimean aeronautical coordinating SAR centre, SAR air vessel Mi-8 and An-26 with rescue paratroopers onboard), PSCI of Kamyshovaya Bay of the branch AMP Black Sea in Sevastopol took part in maneuvers.

“The goals of maneuvers have been achieved, the tasks have been completed,” said Valery Vasilyev, captain-mentor of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Crimean branch.