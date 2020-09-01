2020 September 1 16:57

Sevmorzavod and 13th Black Sea Fleet Repair Plant to be converted into joint-stock companies

USC is creating a shipbuilding and ship repair cluster in Sevastopol

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is completing the conversion of FSUE Sevmorzavod and FSUE 13th Black Sea Fleet Repair Plant into joint-stock companies. When speaking with Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov on 31 August 2020, Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said USC is creating a shipbuilding and ship repair cluster. According to the press center of Sevastopol Government, the meeting participants discussed industry development in the region and visited some of its facilities.