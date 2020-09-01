-
2020 September 1 16:57
Sevmorzavod and 13th Black Sea Fleet Repair Plant to be converted into joint-stock companies
USC is creating a shipbuilding and ship repair cluster in Sevastopol
United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is completing the conversion of FSUE Sevmorzavod and FSUE 13th Black Sea Fleet Repair Plant into joint-stock companies. When speaking with Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov on 31 August 2020, Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said USC is creating a shipbuilding and ship repair cluster. According to the press center of Sevastopol Government, the meeting participants discussed industry development in the region and visited some of its facilities.
Другие новости по темам: USC