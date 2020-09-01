2020 September 1 16:05

APM Terminals Pipavav approves Rs. 7 billion expansion plan

The Board of APM Terminals Pipavav [Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd] has approved an Rs. 7 billion (approx. EUR 80 million) expansion plan. The investment will be used to upgrade the port's existing facilities to handle bigger ships and increase annual container capacity 1.35 to 1.6 million TEUs, the company said in its release.

With the implementation of a Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) supply chain and inland logistics are expected to see significantly improvements in reliability and reduce transit time going forward. This will improve overall cargo volume for imports and exports. About 40% of the total investments in the 1,535 km DFC is likely to be in Gujarat, which accounts for around 37% of the area covered by the DFC.

Port operations are imperative to ensure that the supply chain remains uninterrupted and the availability of essential supplies is maintained. Ports are the lifelines of the maritime supply chain. Even during the lockdown period, APM Terminals Pipavav successfully operated without having a single positive case amongst its people, a testimony of the care taken of their employees and the community around.