2020 September 1 15:33

Yara Marine launches new start-up accelerator program

Yara Marine Technologies has announced its new corporate accelerator program, Yara Marine X, a start-up competition aiming to provide a home for technology and solutions that will contribute to a greener maritime industry, the company said in its release.



The competition is designed to attract mature start-ups looking for partners and investors. “We will be recruiting young companies or professionals with a focus on sustainability and green solutions within vessel operations,” says YMT Strategy Business Development Manager Thomas Gabestad. “Candidates will need to be adjacent to what we do in order to enhance our corporate performance as a whole and help us to build on our strong brand.”



The winner will enter a bootcamp orientation of two weeks, followed by six months in a tailored accelerator program. The program includes office space, a USD 10,000 up-front stimulus grant, potential later-stage investment from Yara Marine, and access to the company’s mentors, network and facilities. Piloting and distribution opportunities with Yara Marine customers, suppliers and network are part of the longer-term plan.



Gabestad notes that target sources include ocean and maritime clusters, incubators, universities, various maritime programs, and the global start-up media. Key markets for the new technologies will be Asia, the Americas, and Europe. “The winning candidate will take up residence at our Headquarters in Oslo,” he says.



Applications start on Tuesday, 1st of September at yaramarinex.com and end October 11th, 2020. The winner to be announced on November 4th.