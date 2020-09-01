2020 September 1 14:18

SITC International signs ontract with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for 6 units 1800 TEU container carriers

On August 30, 2020, SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC International) and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Ltd (Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group) signed the Newbuilding Contracts for 6 units 1800 TEU container carriers and 6 units option agreement, the company said in its release.

The spread of Covid-19 around the world has brought a huge impact on shipping logistics industry. SITC International has been advancing against the trend and promoted the development of each other with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group. Both sides’ cooperation is being deepened and continued to expand. This newbuilding order will surely further promote the continuous improvement of SITC International's fleet structure, and enhance SITC International's competitiveness in the Asian regional market.