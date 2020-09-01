2020 September 1 10:08

Royal IHC delivers TSHD GHASHA to NMDC

After completion and successful sea trials, the 8,000m3 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) GHASHA – owned by National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) from Abu Dhabi – has left The Netherlands to start her first project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the company said in its release.

The GHASHA is based on the successful design of the 6,000m³ TSHD ARZANA, which was also delivered by Royal IHC (IHC) in 2018. The vessel is equipped with the latest available software for efficient dredging, such as DP/DT capability, a forward-looking survey system, and can be monitored on the NMDC Dredge Fleet Monitoring System mobile phone app during operations.

The design and build of the GHASHA was marked by the determination and excellent collaboration of the project teams of both companies. The construction phase was affected by the social distancing required due to COVID-19, and the teams adopted extraordinary safety precautions and innovations in production as a result. The vessel now leaves behind the proud building and commissioning teams of NMDC and IHC, who coped admirably with the unexpected and heavy impact of the pandemic.