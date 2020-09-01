2020 September 1 11:14

Marketex Offshore Constructions awarded for its Floating Buoy project

On August 25, at the general meeting of the Federation of Estonian Engineering Industry held in the Student House of TalTech, individuals and organizations making a special contribution to the development of the industry and distinguished themselves by their fruitful activities were recognized. BLRT Grupp received two of the four awards of the Federation of Estonian Engineering Industry.

The most prestigious and valuable recognition of the Federation of Estonian Engineering Industry is undoubtedly the title of “Deed of the Year”, this year granted to Marketex Offshore Constructions for the Floating Buoy project. Manufactured for the first time in Europe, this off-land oil pumping system weighing 1,100 tonnes was shipped to the customer on December 15, 2019 and its fabrication took 11 months. By using a floating buoy with a length of 34 metres, a width of 24 metres and a height of 24.4 metres, it is possible to pump a large amount of oil, regardless of the weather conditions. “This is an unparalleled engineering and technical solution and project for Estonia,” said Triin Ploompuu, Head of the Federation of Estonian Engineering Industry.

Priit Lind, a Member of the Board of BLRT Masinaehitus, was awarded the “Person of the Year 2019” title for his considerable contribution in promotion and protection of interests of engineering and metal industry enterprises.

Federation of Estonian Engineering Industry is the largest non-profit professional association of the manufacturing industry in Estonia, uniting 120 member organizations interested in promoting advances in engineering, machinery and metal industries.