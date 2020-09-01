2020 September 1 10:56

The Port of Magadan visited by the head of Rosmorrechflot

Alexander Poshivay, the head of Rosmorrechflot, visited the Magadan seaport and held a working meeting in the administrative building of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Magadan branch, FSUE Rosmorport says in its press release.

The meeting was attended by acting captain of the Magadan seaport Rustam Abdullin, head of the FSBI “AMP of the Sea of​ Okhotsk and the Tatar Strait” Nikolai Tatarinov, head of the FSBI “AMP of Sakhalin, Kuril and Kamchatka” Vladimir Shutko, first deputy head of the FSBI “Marine Rescue Service” Victor Chernov, as well as acting director of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Magadan branch Elena Arkhipenko.

The parties discussed a set of measures regarding cleaning of water area of the Magadan seaport from sunken ships, in particular, in the area of the fish terminal. The participants of the meeting visited berths, territory and water area of the seaport.

Besides, during a working trip the head of Rosmorrechflot met with the management of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Magadan branch. They discussed the work of the pilot service of the branch and the units responsible for the work of Magadan VTS and the technical monitoring department of the Magadan seaport.