Russia’s bunker market fell by 27% in 1H’2020

In the first half of 2020, Russia’s bunker market reduced by 27%, year-on-year, to 4.1 million tonnes, Analytical Department of IAA PortNews finds out having analyzed the Bunker Price Bulletin of Russia which is based on weekly monitoring of bunker prices in key sea and river ports of Russia.



IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department says the bunker market of Russia was under the pressure of two factors in the reporting period: toughening of environmental requirements to marine fuel effective from 1 January 2020 and macroeconomic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Over the first six months of the year, the bunker market of Russia’s Far East ports has ceded leadership in terms of bunker sales to the ports of the North-West Region and the Arctic. The ports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin have retained their third position in terms of bunker sales.



A dedicated article published in the new edition of PortNews magazine ( 2-3 (34-35) 2020) offers a detailed analysis of the country’s bunker market development in the first half of 2020 and outlines the key trends in the segment basing on bunker sales statistics in the ports of the Arctic, North-West, Far East and Azov-Black Sea basins.

