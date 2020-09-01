  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 1 09:08

    Oil prices continue rising

    Oil prices climbed by 0.99%-1.08%

    As of September 1 (08:17 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price grew by 1.08% to $45.77 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.99% to $43.03 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 September 1

18:00 Rosmorport’s crew boat involved as command ship during Black Sea training maneuvers
17:36 Western Baltija Shipbuilding holds steel cutting ceremony for KLAIPĖDA passenger/cargo ferry
17:12 Creon Capital signs MoU with JSW Steel Italy Piombino for upscaling Italy’s logistics and energy sectors
16:57 Sevmorzavod and 13th Black Sea Fleet Repair Plant to be converted into joint-stock companies
16:35 Demonstration project begins for commercialization of vessels equipped with high-power fuel cells
16:19 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:05 APM Terminals Pipavav approves Rs. 7 billion expansion plan
15:33 Yara Marine launches new start-up accelerator program
14:53 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
14:30 Russian Fishery Company launched the Clean Coast Ecological Marathon
14:18 SITC International signs ontract with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for 6 units 1800 TEU container carriers
13:28 Financing launched under the project on construction of coal port “Sukhodol”
12:34 NCSP Group Consolidated Financial and Operating results for 6 months 2020
12:12 Stolt Tankers to purchase five chemical tankers from CTG
11:59 RZD posts a 4-percent decline in loaded freight for Jan-Aug
11:33 World’s first small-scale CO2 capture plant on vessel
11:25 ZIM and Konfidas announce the creation of ZKCyberStar, a new cybersecurity consulting company
11:14 Marketex Offshore Constructions awarded for its Floating Buoy project
10:56 The Port of Magadan visited by the head of Rosmorrechflot
10:33 Specialization training programme delivered for EMSA by WMU
10:10 Seafarer repatriation procedures highlighted as part of in-depth webinar run by Embassy of Indonesia in London
10:08 Royal IHC delivers TSHD GHASHA to NMDC
09:47 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 340 million in its infrastructure projects in 1H’2020
09:25 Russia’s bunker market fell by 27% in 1H’2020
09:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 01

2020 August 31

18:14 The Port of Rotterdam braced for Brexit
17:59 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches lead freezing trawler of Project 170701
17:37 Future USS Savannah (LCS 28) christened at Austal USA
17:22 DNV GL’s remote in-water ship surveys using ROV mark a world first
17:15 New edition of PortNews magazine is available now
16:34 Port of Rotterdam Authority builds hypermodern multifunctional business complex on RDM
16:12 Kitsap Transit and partners to design high-speed electric passenger ferry
15:32 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins Dutch mission to disaster-stricken port of Beirut
15:19 Hutchison Ports announces $730 million investment in collaboration with Egyptian Navy to develop new container terminal
15:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 13,178 pmt
14:43 GLDD helps local environmental organization clean waterways around Charleston
14:18 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils ‘back in the water’ plans with its two new ships among the fleet
14:09 LNG-powered river passenger vessel Chaika leaves for maiden voyage
13:28 AIDA Cruises will resume cruise operations with fall and winter voyages
13:02 Cruise ship Mustai Karim moored at Angliyskaya embankment in Saint-Petersburg
12:38 S&P Global: VLCC PG-China route rate falls to w29.5 on Aug. 28
12:11 Rolls-Royce posts half-year results for 2020
11:47 Equinor completes world’s first logistics operation with a drone to an offshore installation
11:14 Port of HaminaKotka Ltd specifies minimum requirements for berthing and unberthing services
10:48 USS Kidd, Coast Guard LEDET 401 seize $6 million in cocaine in the Caribbean Sea
10:35 New depth practice in certain harbour basins at the Port of HaminaKotka
10:13 VoltH2 signs cooperation agreement with North Sea Port for development of green hydrogen plant
09:50 Tallink Grupp replaces vessel on Helsinki-Riga route and makes changes in ferry traffic from September 2020
09:29 Oil prices rise amid weakening dollar
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of August 28
08:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 31

2020 August 30

15:12 Scottish Ports geared up for a renewables push
14:27 USCG, Air National Guard conduct long-range joint rescue mission
13:29 Coastwise Offshore Services & Next Generation Shipyards contracted to build new vessel type, "Monomaran Crewtender"
12:34 Kalmar smartpower RTGs chosen for port expansion in Cambodia
11:25 Part of Maasvlakte Beach temporarily closed to the public

2020 August 29

15:36 Caterpillar Marine introduces the Cat® C32B marine engine
14:38 Port of Long Beach accepting sponsorship applications Sept. 1
13:15 Singapore establishes crew facilitation centre and Singapore shipping tripartite alliance resilience fund for safe crew change