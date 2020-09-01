2020 September 1 09:08

Oil prices continue rising

Oil prices climbed by 0.99%-1.08%

As of September 1 (08:17 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price grew by 1.08% to $45.77 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.99% to $43.03 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.