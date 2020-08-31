2020 August 31 17:59

Severnaya Verf shipyard launches lead freezing trawler of Project 170701

The ship is built for a company of NOREBO Group



On 31 August 2020 Severnaya Verf shipyard launched the lead processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Sokolov ordered by Rybprominvest (a company of NOREBO Group), says IAA PortNews correspondent.

Following the launching the ship will continue undergoing outfitting works upon completion of which the ship will pass mooring, sea and field tests.

The ship delivery to the customer is scheduled for autumn 2021.



Norebo is to invest up to RUB 38.4 billion in construction of 10 processing trawlers. The series is intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish liver and fish flower.

The ship is intended for catching fish in the Northern Atlantic.

Key characteristics of 170701 ship: length – 81.6 m, width - 16 m, speed - 15 knots, displacement – 5,500 t, main engine power – 6.2 MW, total production capacity - 150 tonnes of fish per day, freezing capacity - 100 tonnes of fish per day, crew –80.



Severnaya Verf and NOREBO Group earlier signed contracts on construction of four long-liners of Project 200101.



In late July 2020, Andrey Kiselyov, General Director of by Karat-1 JSC (a company of NOREBO Group), and Igor Orlov, General Director of Severnaya Verf, participated in the keel-laying ceremony for yet another processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Abakumov.



Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

The shipyard’s current backlog of civil orders numbers 14 fishing ships including 10 processing trawlers for Norebo (Kapitan Sokolov, Kapitan Geller, Kapitan Ostashkov, Kapitan Breyhman and Kapitan Tuzov are under construction), three longline factory vessels for Fishing Company “Virma” (Gandvik-1, Gandvik-2 and Gandvik-3) and one longline factory ship named Marlin for Globus LLC.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 16 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.

