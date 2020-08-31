2020 August 31 15:00

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 13,178 pmt

M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 425

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 24 and August 28 grew by RUB 425 and totaled to RUB 13,178 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: