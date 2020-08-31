-
2020 August 31 15:00
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 13,178 pmt
M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 425
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 24 and August 28 grew by RUB 425 and totaled to RUB 13,178 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 6,350.0 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price increased by 553.0 rub/mt to RUB 13,710.0 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by 508.0 rub/mt to RUB 12,428.0 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 11,350.0 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price rose by 464.0 rub/mt to RUB 14,617.0 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District M100 - price rose by 550.0 rubles to settle at RUB 19,670.0 pmt.