2020 August 31 14:09

LNG-powered river passenger vessel Chaika leaves for maiden voyage

The ship was launched on 7 August 2020

On 30 August 2020, LNG-powered river passenger vessel of Project 03622, Chaika, built by Zelenodolsk Plant named after A.M. Gorky (Zelenodolsk Shipyard managed by Ak Bars Holding) left for the maiden voyage from the Kremlevskaya embankment of Kazan, says presidential press center of the Republic of Tatarstan.

When speaking at the ceremony, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov reminded that it was the first experience of Russia in building a ship running on liquefied natural gas and involving components of domestic origin. LNG fuel will be supplied by Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo.

The ceremony was also attended by Renat Mistakhov, General Director of Shipbuilding Corporation “Ak Bars” JSC and Ivan Yegorov, General Director of Holding company “Ak Bars”, etc.

The capacity of the leisure and sightseeing boat intended for local lines is 150-170 passengers. The ship designed by Zelenodolsk Design Bureau features a high level of safety and comfort. The ship can pass under low bridges. Its length is 58.8 meters, width is 10.8 meters.

Russia’s first LNG-powered river passenger vessel of Project 03622 Chaika was launched in Zelenodolsk on 7 August 2020.

