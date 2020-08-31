  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 31 16:12

    Kitsap Transit and partners to design high-speed electric passenger ferry

    A Washington State team working to accelerate ferry technology through a joint innovation project approach has been selected for funding that was announced this week by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration. Kitsap Transit received word that they are one of 25 transits authorities nationwide that will receive a share of approximately $14 million in funding through the Accelerating Innovative Mobility initiative. The public-private partnership team is being led by Washington Maritime Blue to advance the innovative fast foil ferry design and the business case for sustainable operations.

    The FTA will provide $372,910 in funding as part of the Accelerating Innovative Mobility initiative. The project advances work led by Washington Maritime Blue, in which regional companies, public agencies, and nonprofits are developing state-of-the-art technology to support this region as a center of maritime excellence. Cash contributions of $100,000 were committed by the Ports of Bellingham, Skagit County, and Anacortes. An additional $139,000 of in-kind contributions are committed by key project partners. The funding for this public-private partnership will complete the preliminary design for a high-speed passenger ferry powered by battery-electric, low-emission technology. The state-of-the-art hydrofoil design will rely on lightweight carbon fiber construction and batteries to speed up travel between urban centers and suburban and rural communities and significantly reduce or eliminate fuel use compared to conventional fast ferries.

    “Our three local Ports see this innovation as an opportunity to spur economic recovery in the boatbuilding world, a critically important industry in our region,” said Patsy Martin, Executive Director of the Port of Skagit. “There are strong maritime industry clusters in each of our districts that could benefit from the design and construction of these vessels in our communities, resulting in a direct economic impact.”

    Leading this collaborative public-private partnership is Washington Maritime Blue, a strategic alliance formed to foster maritime innovation and sustainability in support of an inclusive blue economy. “This formal Joint Innovation Program supports multiple communities, our sensitive marine ecosystem, decarbonization efforts, job creation and an entire maritime and advanced manufacturing supply chain,” says Joshua Berger, Governor Jay Inslee’s Maritime Sector Lead, Founder and Board Chair of Washington Maritime Blue. “This is the value of an organized innovation cluster that can bring partners together and leverage multiple funding and financing mechanisms to advance our shared vision,” said Berger.

    Program partners include:

    • Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten, the Seattle-based firm that designed Kitsap Transit’s M/V Waterman, the first hybrid-electric passenger ferry to operate commercial service on the Puget Sound. Waterman operates on Kitsap Transit’s Port Orchard-Bremerton route.
    • Anacortes-based Bieker Boats, whose principal Paul Bieker is well known for the structural design of the hydrofoils for the America’s Cup-winning Team Oracle as well as the foils for the Rich Passage-class fast ferries that operate Kitsap Transit’s Bremerton-Seattle route.
    • DNV GL, an independent advisor to the maritime and energy industries, is providing technical expertise on routing, permitting, shoreside infrastructure, economic and environmental impact modelling, and business case development.
    • Public sector stakeholders include the Port of Anacortes, Port of Bellingham and Port of Skagit as well as Kitsap Transit, Tacoma Power, Skagit County and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.

    The project will deliver the design for a zero-emission, high-speed passenger ferry for operation in the Puget Sound. It will also deliver a business model, which will include studies of route viability, shoreside infrastructure requirements, permitting and regulatory requirements, and economic and environmental impacts. The foil ferry will be designed by Bieker Boats and Glosten and include options for fully electric propulsion or diesel-electric propulsion for extended range. The diesel-electric option could be two to three times more fuel efficient than conventional fast ferries and save 1,500 tons of carbon-dioxide annually. The project also will explore required infrastructure, environmental benefits and impacts, regulatory and permitting needs and possible routes and operators.
    The Accelerating Mobility Initiative (AIM) supports innovators testing nationwide approaches that will benefit other public transportation providers and passengers. “We are pleased to collaborate with these grant recipients to develop new service methods to improve safety, increase access, develop more efficient operations, and enhance the transit experience for all,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams in a statement.

    “I was excited to receive the news in a phone call directly from FTA Deputy Administrator Jane Williams,” said Kitsap Transit Executive Director John Clauson. “We are thrilled to be part of this innovative project.”

    Kitsap Transit currently operates three hydrofoil-assisted fast ferries – Rich Passage 1, Reliance and Lady Swift– that run on conventional diesel fuel. Each of the 118-passenger ferries utilizes a hydrofoil that helps raise much of the vessel’s hull above the waterline, enabling high-speed, low-wake performance on the Bremerton-Seattle route.

    The designers of the new battery-electric hydrofoil fast ferry have the opportunity to compare the performance of the prototype vessel to Kitsap Transit’s fast ferries.

    About Kitsap Transit
    Kitsap Transit has been operating friendly, convenient public transit since 1983. The transit agency for Kitsap County carried more than 3.8 million riders in 2018 across a multi-modal system of routed buses, passenger ferries, paratransit shuttles, vanpools, and worker/driver buses for the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Kitsap Transit is certified to ISO 14001:2015, a globally recognized standard for environmental management.

    Washington Maritime Blue
    Washington Maritime Blue is a non-profit, strategic alliance formed to accelerate innovation and sustainability in support of an inclusive blue economy. With a mission to implement Washington State’s Strategy for the Blue Economy delivered by Governor Jay Inslee’s Maritime Innovation Advisory Council, we are a partnership between industry, public sector, research & training institutions, and community organizations. Maritime Blue works to create a world-class, thriving, equitable and sustainable maritime and ocean industry through knowledge sharing, joint innovation, entrepreneurship, commercialization, business and workforce development.

    Glosten
    Glosten is a full-service consulting firm of naval architects and marine, electrical, production, and ocean engineers. Founded in 1958, now operating in Seattle, Washington and Providence, Rhode Island, the firm is recognized throughout the marine industry for integrating advanced analysis with practical, experience-based design. In recent years, Glosten has emerged as an industry leader in the design of hybrid and electric-propelled commercial vessels, with two such vessels already in operation. The firm’s electrically powered designs include both catamarans and monohulls, ranging from 70 to 160 feet in length.

    Bieker Boats
    Bieker Boats was founded in the commercial naval architecture world; however it has spent most of its time working in the world of high performance carbon fiber composite racing boats. Over the past 8 years Bieker Boats has played a significant role in the evolution and refinement of hydrofoiling carbon fiber racing sailboats for the Americas Cup competition.

    DNV GL
    Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV GL helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today. DNV GL is an independent expert in risk management and quality assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. DNV GL provides classification, technical assurance, software, and independent expert advisory services to the maritime, energy, and oil & gas industries, as well as certification and supply chain services across a wide range of businesses. Whether assessing a new ship design, optimizing a wind farm's performance, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline, or certifying a food company's supply chain, DNV GL enables its customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.

Другие новости по темам: passenger ferry, Glosten, Kitsap Transit  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 31

18:14 The Port of Rotterdam braced for Brexit
17:59 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches lead freezing trawler of Project 170701
17:37 Future USS Savannah (LCS 28) christened at Austal USA
17:22 DNV GL’s remote in-water ship surveys using ROV mark a world first
17:15 New edition of PortNews magazine is available now
16:34 Port of Rotterdam Authority builds hypermodern multifunctional business complex on RDM
16:12 Kitsap Transit and partners to design high-speed electric passenger ferry
15:32 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins Dutch mission to disaster-stricken port of Beirut
15:19 Hutchison Ports announces $730 million investment in collaboration with Egyptian Navy to develop new container terminal
15:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 13,178 pmt
14:43 GLDD helps local environmental organization clean waterways around Charleston
14:18 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils ‘back in the water’ plans with its two new ships among the fleet
14:09 LNG-powered river passenger vessel Chaika leaves for maiden voyage
13:28 AIDA Cruises will resume cruise operations with fall and winter voyages
13:02 Cruise ship Mustai Karim moored at Angliyskaya embankment in Saint-Petersburg
12:38 S&P Global: VLCC PG-China route rate falls to w29.5 on Aug. 28
12:11 Rolls-Royce posts half-year results for 2020
11:47 Equinor completes world’s first logistics operation with a drone to an offshore installation
11:14 Port of HaminaKotka Ltd specifies minimum requirements for berthing and unberthing services
10:48 USS Kidd, Coast Guard LEDET 401 seize $6 million in cocaine in the Caribbean Sea
10:35 New depth practice in certain harbour basins at the Port of HaminaKotka
10:13 VoltH2 signs cooperation agreement with North Sea Port for development of green hydrogen plant
09:50 Tallink Grupp replaces vessel on Helsinki-Riga route and makes changes in ferry traffic from September 2020
09:29 Oil prices rise amid weakening dollar
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of August 28
08:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 31

2020 August 30

15:12 Scottish Ports geared up for a renewables push
14:27 USCG, Air National Guard conduct long-range joint rescue mission
13:29 Coastwise Offshore Services & Next Generation Shipyards contracted to build new vessel type, "Monomaran Crewtender"
12:34 Kalmar smartpower RTGs chosen for port expansion in Cambodia
11:25 Part of Maasvlakte Beach temporarily closed to the public

2020 August 29

15:36 Caterpillar Marine introduces the Cat® C32B marine engine
14:38 Port of Long Beach accepting sponsorship applications Sept. 1
13:15 Singapore establishes crew facilitation centre and Singapore shipping tripartite alliance resilience fund for safe crew change
12:01 MARMARA EXPRESS to reshuffle its rotation
11:36 Port of Everett formalizes ESR lease to support military assets, commercial vessels
10:56 Shell Global Solutions International B.V. awarded Kongsberg Digital an enterprise framework agreement for the supply of Kognitwin® Energy, digital twin software

2020 August 28

18:09 Bonn & Mees unloads inland vessel hulls at Waalhaven
17:51 APM Terminals Apapa deploys scalable 4G wireless network
17:35 Second buoy tender of Project 3052 laid down for Rechvodput
17:24 New JV for Applied Satellite Technology in New Zealand
17:12 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Digital Smart Ship” as part of its innovation endorsement initiative
16:33 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to United Arab Emirates
16:12 Andrew Gould appointed to McDermott Board of Directors
16:04 BC Ferries works with communities on improvements to Sunshine Coast service
15:56 Port of Savannah moved the highest number of export containers of any U.S. port in Jan-May
15:31 GMS: First deployment of Cantilever Technology
15:04 Construction of Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker extended till 1 November 2020 upon RF Government’s approval
14:39 ABP invests to enhance operations at Port of Newport
14:23 Port of Oakland hybrid electric cranes deliver major emissions savings
14:16 DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts by Petrobras
14:06 Front-line essential workers, terminals team up to keep cargo moving on the docks of Port of Long Beach
13:41 Gabon's Dibwangui project achieves global good practice in ESG assessment
13:09 Port of Gdansk Authority and Gdansk University of Technology ink agreement
13:06 Balder Installs the Pemex Yaxche-C Platform
12:28 Common Structural Rules Software updated to comply with IACS rule changes
12:04 Potential residents of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation can apply from today
11:51 Sustainable dyke reinforcement: emission-free and innovative through unique collaboration
11:28 Great Lakes announces receipt of $117.8 million in awarded work
11:05 MOL branded class to be created in Admiral Makarov SUMIS