2020 August 31 13:02

Cruise ship Mustai Karim moored at Angliyskaya embankment in Saint-Petersburg

Vodohod has scheduled three river-sea cruises from Rostov-on-Don to the ports of the Azov and Black Sea between September 25 and October 15



The Mustai Karim, cruise ship of Project PV300 built by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard for Vodohod, passed the bridges of the Neva river in Saint-Petersburg at the night of August 28/29 and moored in the city center at the Angliyskaya embankment, say Marine Engineering Bureau, the ship designer.

The ship is carrying 212 passengers and 134 crewmembers and personnel.



Marine Engineering Bureau was developing the PV300 design in 2010-2015 for the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia within the framework of the Federal Target Program "Development of Civil Marine Engineering for 2009-2016" (State Customer/Program Coordinator - Ministry of Industry and Trade).

The river cruises operator has scheduled for the period of September 25 — October 15 three river-sea cruises from Rostov-on-Don to the ports of the Azov and Black Sea on the Rostov-on-Don-Yeisk- Temryuk-Novorossiysk / Abrau- Dyurso-Taganrog-Rostov-on-Don itinerary.

The modern vessel has been built under the tripartite contract signed by USC, Mashpromleasing (earlier known as Goznak-Leasing) and shipping company Vodohod.

The cruise ship was laid down in spring 2017 and launched in September 2019.



The four-deck cruise ship is able to accommodate 329 passengers in comfortable cabins for two persons (there are seven cabins for three persons – two adults and one child) of 17 to 46 square meters.



The five-star class cruise ship will operate on long-distance cruise lines Moscow - St. Petersburg, Moscow - Astrakhan and Moscow - Rostov-on-Don, across the Azov and Black Seas.



