  • 2020 August 31 13:28

    AIDA Cruises will resume cruise operations with fall and winter voyages

    AIDA Cruises, the leading cruise line in Germany and a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), today announced that it will offer cruises this fall and winter that combine the fascination of a cruise trip with an unforgettable holiday experience to several popular destinations.

    Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conditions are currently not in place in Germany's neighbouring European countries, especially in the north with Norway and Denmark or the Baltic states. For many distant destinations outside of Europe, the Federal Republic of Germany has issued a travel warning or the respective countries have prohibited calls of cruise ships until 2021. As a result, the company has cancelled its previously announced cruises for September and has updated its fall and winter 2020-2021 program to provide its guests and sales partners additional time to plan and book vacations for a safe and enjoyable return to cruise holidays.

    As the first ship from the AIDA fleet to begin sailing, AIDAmar will set course on Nov. 1, 2020, for seven-day voyages to the Canary Islands, a popular destination with German vacationers.

    AIDAperla will follow on Nov. 7, 2020, and will take over the travel program originally planned for AIDAnova. AIDAmar's voyages will start and end in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria. For voyages with AIDAperla, in addition to Las Palmas, AIDA Cruises will offer a second departure port with Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

    In the Western Mediterranean, AIDA Cruises will resume sailing operations with AIDAstella on Dec. 12, 2020, where the ship will cast off from Palma, Mallorca, on seven-day cruises to some of the most beautiful cities in the Western Mediterranean.

    The treasures of the Orient take center stage during the seven-day AIDAprima cruises that will be offered starting Dec. 11, 2020, from Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and from Dec. 15, 2020, from Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

    "Even though it is currently not possible for cruise ships to call at Norway, which is so important for our voyages to the north, we are confident that the first AIDA ships from Germany will be able to travel to Northern Europe again at the beginning of 2021," says Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises.

    AIDA Cruises is in close contact with the responsible authorities and airlines in order to prepare for the restart of its voyages in November and December.

    Supported by the theme "With certainty the most beautiful vacation," the company provides information about the enhanced protection measures against COVID-19 at its website.

    All AIDA cruises take place in compliance with the requirements of the respective international and national health authorities as well as the enhanced health and hygiene standards of AIDA Cruises. The renowned independent testing company SGS Institut Fresenius and the classification society DNV-GL have reviewed and confirmed the enhanced health and hygiene standards and the processes of preventive measures that AIDA Cruises will implement for the restart of cruise operations.

    All AIDA cruises can be booked at travel agencies, with the AIDA customer center.

    Due to the current pandemic, events of the last few weeks in Germany and the associated travel restrictions in neighboring European countries, especially in  Northern European countries such as Norway and Denmark, as well as the Baltic states, AIDA Cruises has come to the conclusion that, despite its careful preparations, the conditions for a safe and responsible restart are not yet in place.

    AIDA Cruises unfortunately has to extend its pause in operation and all short voyages with AIDAblu from Kiel, the voyages with AIDAperla with departure dates of Sept. 12, 19 and 26 from Hamburg, as well as all voyages up to and including Oct. 31, 2020, will be cancelled. In addition, all other voyages planned for the fall and winter season for 2020 and 2021 in the Western Mediterranean, the Azores, Cape Verde Islands and Northern Europe will not take place.

    AIDA Cruises also very much regrets cancelling all long-distance cruises of the fall and winter season for 2020 and 2021 in the following destinations:

    • Caribbean (including transit cruises) with AIDAdiva, AIDAluna and AIDAperla
    • Southern Africa (including transit cruises) with AIDAmira
    • Southeast Asia (including transit cruises) with AIDAbella and AIDAvita
    • Indian Ocean (including transit cruises) with AIDAblu
    • Orient with AIDAprima up to and including the voyage on Dec. 8, 2020
    • All guests whose voyage cannot take place will be informed immediately.
