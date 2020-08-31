2020 August 31 11:14

Port of HaminaKotka Ltd specifies minimum requirements for berthing and unberthing services

Port of HaminaKotka Ltd grants the right to provide services in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/352 of the European Parliament and of the Council in the port area administered by Port of HaminaKotka Ltd and requires that certain requirements are fulfilled by service providers and their subcontractors who register themselves to take care of mooring, bunkering or towage services of vessels in the area of Port of HaminaKotka Ltd. The requirements and instructions for applying for a permit can be found in the links below.

Port of HaminaKotka Ltd has specified the minimum requirements for berthing and unberthing services. The change will take effect on December 1, 2020.

