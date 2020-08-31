2020 August 31 10:13

VoltH2 signs cooperation agreement with North Sea Port for development of green hydrogen plant

VoltH2 is preparing to build a green hydrogen plant in North Sea Port. To this end, it has signed a cooperation agreement for its construction in Vlissingen, North Sea Port says in a press release.

VoltH2 B.V. has signed a cooperation agreement in preparation of a long-term concession contract with North Sea Port for an industrial plot covering 27,950 m2 in Vlissingen. The company has started planning and developing the construction of a green hydrogen plant with storage, refuelling and distribution facilities. The agreement also provides for the possible construction of a pipeline to a tanker transfer point.

VoltH2 envisages the construction of a 25 MW electrolysis unit using proven, commercially available technology. The plant will produce up to 3.6 million kg (3,600 tonnes) of green hydrogen annually. By integrating hydrogen storage, local filling stations can also be supplied, thus contributing to increased sustainability for North Sea Port. The design of the green hydrogen plant will allow for an expansion of up to 100 MW with a potential production of 14.4 million kg (14,400 tonnes) of green hydrogen per year.

The site is accessible by road, rail and waterway for the supply and distribution of green hydrogen in the wider area or to the gas network. The investment for the first phase is budgeted at €35 million, subsequently rising to more than €100 million.

The site is strategically located in Vlissingen, next to the existing Sloe gas-fired power station and close to other important industrial companies that will start using green hydrogen in the future in addition to grey and blue hydrogen. VoltH2 is also examining the feasibility of a truck transport point exclusively for the use of hydrogen.

"The idea of using available commercial green hydrogen is one of the keys to the global energy transition aimed at reducing the use of fossil fuels and is rapidly becoming an economic reality. The COVID-19 crisis has increased the focus on a CO2-free economy now that we see how quickly nature responds positively to a slowdown in economic activity”, says André Jurres. The Netherlands has medium-term and long-term climate targets, including green hydrogen, to reduce its carbon footprint by 49% by 2030 and by 95% by 2050.

Daan Schalck, CEO North Sea Port: "VoltH2's investment in a green hydrogen plant is in line with the energy transition that North Sea Port is working on with many partners. It also contributes to the port’s development as an Energy Port. The power station will also makes it possible to further develop North Sea Port as a multimodal port, with transport of hydrogen by road, rail and water."

"VoltH2 is already in discussions with various companies on the supply of green electricity to the site, including long-term supply contracts. Other potential partners that anticipate using green hydrogen as part their future energy mix are always welcome”, says Andre Jurres.

VoltH2 is a private company headquartered in the Netherlands and founded by André Jurres through his holding company Volt Energy B.V. Since the start of the deregulation of the energy market, André Jurres has founded and developed companies such as Essent Belgium, NPG Energy and Volt Energy. VoltH2 focuses on the development and operation of green hydrogen infrastructure projects in Northwest Europe.