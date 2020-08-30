  The version for the print

    Coastwise Offshore Services & Next Generation Shipyards contracted to build new vessel type, "Monomaran Crewtender"

    Coastwise Offshore Services and Next Generation Shipyards signed a contract for the building of a new type of vessel, an aluminum vessel for the offshore wind-industry, with an option for three additional vessels.

    The signing took place at Next Generation Shipyards on Lauwersoog, the Netherlands. The new boat aims to combine the stability of a catamaran with the speed and fuel efficiency of a monohull, and the building of the vessel was at the initiative of Coastwise Offshore Services, the new shipping enterprise owned by Eelko Wijdieks, Douwe van den Berg and Onno Nienhuis. Harlingen-based SeaZip Offshore Service will be responsible for the commercial management of the vessel.

    Shipping entrepreneurs Eelko Wijdieks and Douwe van den Berg, who have operated in the dry cargo market for years, are extending their operations to the offshore energy market. Everything fell into place after they had contacted Albert Keizer, the Managing Director of Next Generation Shipyards, and the Ondernemershuis Noord-Groningen.

    The combination of monohull and catamaran is reflected in the new vessel type name: the 30 Pax Monomaran Crewtender- Endurance class NG2727. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to Coastwise December 2021 and sail under the name of COS Master. The vessel will measure 27 meters long, providing ample room for 30 passengers and a load of 15 to 22 tons. It will be fitted with a deck crane, and its cruising speed is 27 knots.

