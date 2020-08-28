2020 August 28 17:35

Second buoy tender of Project 3052 laid down for Rechvodput

The ship will be built at Zhigalovo Repair and Maintenance Base



The second ship of Project 3052 has been laid down today, 28 August 2020, at Zhigalovo Repair and Maintenance Base (Irkutsk Region), says Marine Technics (MT Group).



MT Group is the General Contractor under the state contract for building 10 buoy tenders of project 3052 with Rechvodput as the customer.



The lead ship of Project 3052 was laid down by R-FLOT Group on 25 August 2020 down the at the newly inaugurated shipbuilding facility in Oksky (Nizhny Novgorod Region).



Under Russia’s state programme “Transport System Development”, MT Group will be in charge of the project comprehensive management, supply of equipment and delivery of ships to Rechvodput.



Keel-laying of other ships under the project will be held at three more shipyards: Blagoverf (Blagoveshchensk), Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Tomsk Region) and Zhigalovo Repair and Maintenance Base (Irkutsk Region).



MT Group was founded in 1997 as a company supplying marine spare parts.

After a year a new department of marine electronics was opened, which provide marine radio and navigation equipment supplies.

In 2011 open new company departments – design bureau, "FessoValves" (complex delivery of pipeline valves) and "Rig Solutions" (supplies of drilling equipment). "Marine Technics" signed principle agreement on representation of industrial MAN engines in Russia, Ukraine, CIS and Baltic states. The department of fleet modernization was opened, which develops technical solutions for existing vessels.

Today, the company is represented in largest cities of Russia, Ukraine, CIS and Baltic states. More than 200 specialists work for the company. The production and services provided by "Marine Technics" successfully undergo certifications in Russian River and Marine Registers. The company is planning to open new representation offices in Turkey and China.

Marine Technics is successfully working and developing in different arear: supplies of marine and industrial equipment, design bureau, shipbuilding, fleet management, support services.



