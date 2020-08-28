2020 August 28 17:24

New JV for Applied Satellite Technology in New Zealand

Global provider of intelligent remote communication solutions, Applied Satellite Technology Ltd (AST), announced a joint venture with Wright Technologies, a leading provider of marine electronics services to the South Pacific markets.



AST Group Managing Director, Gregory Darling commented: “We are delighted to bring two well established and capable companies together and look forward to offering remote data applications through new technology and software proven in many global locations to improve our customers' operational effectiveness”



The newly formed company, AST Wrights Ltd, has its headquarters in Wellington and offices in Auckland and Christchurch. The combined companies bring expertise in remote monitoring and control of fixed and mobile assets, extension of coverage beyond GSM, integration of radio and satellite networks. These managed services will bring cost reduction and real-time information on which customers will be able to make business-critical decisions.



About the AST Group



The AST Group is a leading global innovator in satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of unique propositions such as their award-winning IRIS and INTEGRA solutions.



The AST Group has presence globally, with offices serving both end-users and channel partners in the UK, Europe, Americas, Asia and Australia and have a proven track record in delivering high profile projects in a variety of markets sectors.



About Wright Technologies



For more than 60 years, Wright’s have looked after vessels across the whole of the South Pacific, from Tauranga to Tahiti, Australia to Antarctica. Wright’s technicians are available 24/7, wherever and whenever a vessel is in need of service or repair.