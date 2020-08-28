2020 August 28 16:04

BC Ferries works with communities on improvements to Sunshine Coast service

BC Ferries is engaging with communities and residents of the Sunshine Coast to explore ways to deliver the best ferry travel possible. Engagement activities include opportunities for the community and employees to provide feedback and suggestions, as well as the creation of a project working group to oversee development of an action plan.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Ferries adjusted service and operational procedures to accommodate fluctuating traffic levels and temporary regulations. BC Ferries heard from Sunshine Coast residents who have been particularly affected by these changes and wants to work with the community on a better way forward.



The goal of this engagement is to develop a practical list of solutions that can be implemented in the near term. This includes potential changes to operational procedures, schedules, reservation policies and communications.



The engagement effort will include wide community and employee engagement opportunities through an online platform, as well as focused conversations with a working group comprised of approximately 20 people representing a cross-section of the community, ferry users and BC Ferries employees. Launching today, the first phase of online engagement offers residents and ferry users the opportunity to share feedback regarding their experiences on the Langdale – Horseshoe Bay route. Online engagement runs from August 25-September 14 and is available at bcferriesprojects.ca/aheadtogether.



At the same time, BC Ferries is seeking applications from residents interested to take part in the project working group. This group will work with BC Ferries to review community feedback and identify and evaluate collaborative solutions. Working group meetings will be held during September and October, with expected completion by November. BC Ferries invites anyone interested in joining the working group to learn more and complete a short application online at bcferriesprojects.ca/aheadtogether. Successful applicants will be notified by September 23.



BC Ferries expects that the engagement process will create a more efficient and pleasurable experience for customers, while supporting the region and the economy by moving people and goods with greater ease. BC Ferries looks forward to hearing from customers and community members on their thoughts for improving the Sunshine Coast service. For more information, please visit bcferriesprojects.ca/aheadtogether.