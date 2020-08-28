  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 28 17:51

    APM Terminals Apapa deploys scalable 4G wireless network

    APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria is the latest terminal in the company’s rollout of public 4G LTE networks at its facilities. Wireless connectivity supports APM Terminals’ global initiatives such as the standardisation of Terminal Operating Systems, reporting and support; Asset Digitalization; and GPS based Position Detection Systems used for auto-locating containers in a yard.

    4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) is a standards-based network that uses radio equipment to service the terminals applications and services and can be tailored to process a very high volume of data messages with minimal delay. The base station allows it to be independent of traffic peaks in the wider network.

    A secure VPN tunnel is used as an encryption mechanism to segregate APM Terminals data from general carrier data to ensure compliance with the company’s global security requirements.

    The existing Wi-Fi network at APM Terminals Apapa could no longer support roaming container handling equipment such as Terminal Trucks, Reach Stackers and Empty Handlers. Frequent changes in yard topography and long distances between mounting points for radios were adversely affecting signal coverage. The Wi-Fi network also suffered from interference from radios in nearby facilities and vessels and interference from uncontrolled radio transmission power which is an issue in this part of the world.

    The new 4G LTE connectivity solution, which has already been tested and rolled out at other APM Terminals locations, meets ground level coverage and performance requirements in the entire yard with three dedicated sectors for APM Terminals and limited infrastructure deployment at terminal.

    Greater efficiency and productivity
    “In recent years, APM Terminals Apapa has embarked on massive digitization of its operations and services. This is in keeping with APM Terminal’s global transformation drive. Our customers can expect greater efficiency and higher productivity with the deployment of the 4G wireless network, as it will allow for better collaboration in our terminal operations,” APM Terminals Nigeria Country Manager, Klaus Laursen says.

    Other benefits of the network include improved wireless coverage in the yard for roaming container handling equipment (CHE), eliminate loss of critical TOS updates (missing yard containers) resulting in revenue loss, real time tracking of CHE, and improved safety for terminal employees.

    Future proof
    An optimized, standardized, cost effective, and security compliant Industrial Wireless connectivity solution, the 4G LTE network is scalable to meet future terminal requirements. Ultimately customers will benefit from improved operations -Truck Turn Around Time (TAT), terminal efficiency and stability.

Другие новости по темам: APM Terminals  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 28

18:09 Bonn & Mees unloads inland vessel hulls at Waalhaven
17:51 APM Terminals Apapa deploys scalable 4G wireless network
17:35 Second buoy tender of Project 3052 laid down for Rechvodput
17:24 New JV for Applied Satellite Technology in New Zealand
17:12 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Digital Smart Ship” as part of its innovation endorsement initiative
16:33 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to United Arab Emirates
16:12 Andrew Gould appointed to McDermott Board of Directors
16:04 BC Ferries works with communities on improvements to Sunshine Coast service
15:56 Port of Savannah moved the highest number of export containers of any U.S. port in Jan-May
15:31 GMS: First deployment of Cantilever Technology
15:04 Construction of Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker extended till 1 November 2020 upon RF Government’s approval
14:39 ABP invests to enhance operations at Port of Newport
14:23 Port of Oakland hybrid electric cranes deliver major emissions savings
14:16 DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts by Petrobras
14:06 Front-line essential workers, terminals team up to keep cargo moving on the docks of Port of Long Beach
13:41 Gabon's Dibwangui project achieves global good practice in ESG assessment
13:09 Port of Gdansk Authority and Gdansk University of Technology ink agreement
13:06 Balder Installs the Pemex Yaxche-C Platform
12:28 Common Structural Rules Software updated to comply with IACS rule changes
12:04 Potential residents of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation can apply from today
11:51 Sustainable dyke reinforcement: emission-free and innovative through unique collaboration
11:28 Great Lakes announces receipt of $117.8 million in awarded work
11:05 MOL branded class to be created in Admiral Makarov SUMIS
10:48 Gasum’s Coralius bunkered car carrier in Malmö, Sweden
10:29 RF Government approves rules for subsidising cargo transportation by railway containers
10:12 BlueWater Reporting issues refrigerated container shipping report
09:50 PAO Sovcomflot announces its H1 2020 results
09:31 Oil prices are slightly up
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of August 27
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 28

2020 August 27

18:12 MacGregor secures largest single vessel contract
17:59 New protocols offer effective tools to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 onboard ships
17:41 SCHOTTEL wins repeat order to supply pump jets for Mystic Cruises
17:21 GA-EMS awarded developmental contract for Naval propulsor hardware
17:14 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:50 LUKOIL announces IFRS financial results for the second quarter and six months of 2020
16:28 Crane Marine Contractor to transport ice resistance platform from Astrakhan to Kaliningrad
16:05 Organizations must capitalize on the next wave of China’s innovations, says Lux Research
15:46 Kalmar's RTG technology chosen for fleet renewal in Algeria
15:19 Royal IHC delivers 3,000m³ TSHD to the Port Authority of Douala
14:27 KAMPO lays down yet another hydrographic survey vessel of Project 23370G
14:03 MABUX released Bunker Weekly Review
13:46 DeloPorts announces increase of its HI’2020 results
13:22 Kongsberg and ABB announce digitalization collaboration on edge data collection
13:00 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2020 dividend
12:58 USCG ready to respond ahead of Hurricane Laura
12:37 BALEX DELTA 2020: Regional response to major maritime incidents tested in Estonian waters
12:15 Siemens Gamesa’s climate targets verified by Science Based Targets initiative
11:52 Port of Rotterdam renews its EcoPorts’ environmental management standard
11:29 Fugro wins three long-term ROV services contracts with Petrobras in Brazil
11:04 Shipyard named after October Revolution launches hydrographic ship of Project 19920, Aleksandr Anishchenko
10:39 McDermott awarded FEED contract by Delta Offshore Energy for gas pipeline in Vietnam
09:55 New container crane is opened at the port of Riga
09:31 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of August 26
08:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 27

2020 August 26

18:27 Bureau Veritas issues AiP for Kongsberg Maritime's DP digital survey application
18:00 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika can be delivered to the customer in September 2020
17:37 Seadrill Limited reports operating results for the second quarter 2020
17:21 TGS acquires pioneering new OBN survey in Atlantic Margin