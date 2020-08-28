2020 August 28 17:51

APM Terminals Apapa deploys scalable 4G wireless network

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria is the latest terminal in the company’s rollout of public 4G LTE networks at its facilities. Wireless connectivity supports APM Terminals’ global initiatives such as the standardisation of Terminal Operating Systems, reporting and support; Asset Digitalization; and GPS based Position Detection Systems used for auto-locating containers in a yard.



4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) is a standards-based network that uses radio equipment to service the terminals applications and services and can be tailored to process a very high volume of data messages with minimal delay. The base station allows it to be independent of traffic peaks in the wider network.



A secure VPN tunnel is used as an encryption mechanism to segregate APM Terminals data from general carrier data to ensure compliance with the company’s global security requirements.



The existing Wi-Fi network at APM Terminals Apapa could no longer support roaming container handling equipment such as Terminal Trucks, Reach Stackers and Empty Handlers. Frequent changes in yard topography and long distances between mounting points for radios were adversely affecting signal coverage. The Wi-Fi network also suffered from interference from radios in nearby facilities and vessels and interference from uncontrolled radio transmission power which is an issue in this part of the world.



The new 4G LTE connectivity solution, which has already been tested and rolled out at other APM Terminals locations, meets ground level coverage and performance requirements in the entire yard with three dedicated sectors for APM Terminals and limited infrastructure deployment at terminal.



Greater efficiency and productivity

“In recent years, APM Terminals Apapa has embarked on massive digitization of its operations and services. This is in keeping with APM Terminal’s global transformation drive. Our customers can expect greater efficiency and higher productivity with the deployment of the 4G wireless network, as it will allow for better collaboration in our terminal operations,” APM Terminals Nigeria Country Manager, Klaus Laursen says.



Other benefits of the network include improved wireless coverage in the yard for roaming container handling equipment (CHE), eliminate loss of critical TOS updates (missing yard containers) resulting in revenue loss, real time tracking of CHE, and improved safety for terminal employees.



Future proof

An optimized, standardized, cost effective, and security compliant Industrial Wireless connectivity solution, the 4G LTE network is scalable to meet future terminal requirements. Ultimately customers will benefit from improved operations -Truck Turn Around Time (TAT), terminal efficiency and stability.