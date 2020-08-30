  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 30 12:34

    Kalmar smartpower RTGs chosen for port expansion in Cambodia

    Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP) to supply four Kalmar SmartPower Rubber-Tyred Gantry (RTG) Cranes for its LM17 Container Terminal in Cambodia. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q3 order intake with delivery scheduled to be completed in Q3 of 2021.

    PPAP’s LM17 Container Terminal started its operations in January 2013 in Kandal Province, Cambodia. The terminal provides service for both containerised and conventional cargoes with a current container handling capacity of 150,000 TEUs. The four new Kalmar RTGs to be delivered at LM17 are part of the terminal’s infrastructure expansion program, which aims to support the company’s growth plans helping them double the terminal’s capacity. The terminal already operates a Kalmar fleet of RTGs and Reachstackers.

    The Kalmar SmartPower RTG consumes up to 10 litres less fuel per hour than most of the diesel RTGs on the market, thanks to its significantly smaller diesel engine and intelligent power management system. Due to its sophisticated design, Kalmar SmartPower RTG weighs less and has fewer components, resulting in higher efficiency, fewer faults, less downtime and less maintenance. It provides the perfect balance between productivity and cost efficiency in typical container handling applications.

    H.E. Bavy Hei, Chairman & CEO, PPAP: “Our strong relationship with Kalmar dates back to the very beginning of our operations at LM17. The Kalmar team’s great support and high-performing equipment led us to choose them again when it came to expanding our capacity.”

    Daniel Ho, VP, Sales, APAC, Kalmar: “We are pleased to continue to gain ground with our RTG solutions in South East Asia. It is also a great pleasure to continue our partnership with PPAP and support them in their ambitious growth plans. Our fuel-efficient SmartPower RTGs can reduce fuel consumption by up to 50 per cent annually compared to traditional diesel machines, helping customers take the first step on their journey towards more eco-efficient operations.”

    Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.

Другие новости по темам: RTG cranes, Cargotec, Kalmar  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 30

15:12 Scottish Ports geared up for a renewables push
14:27 USCG, Air National Guard conduct long-range joint rescue mission
13:29 Coastwise Offshore Services & Next Generation Shipyards contracted to build new vessel type, "Monomaran Crewtender"
12:34 Kalmar smartpower RTGs chosen for port expansion in Cambodia
11:25 Part of Maasvlakte Beach temporarily closed to the public

2020 August 29

15:36 Caterpillar Marine introduces the Cat® C32B marine engine
14:38 Port of Long Beach accepting sponsorship applications Sept. 1
13:15 Singapore establishes crew facilitation centre and Singapore shipping tripartite alliance resilience fund for safe crew change
12:01 MARMARA EXPRESS to reshuffle its rotation
11:36 Port of Everett formalizes ESR lease to support military assets, commercial vessels
10:56 Shell Global Solutions International B.V. awarded Kongsberg Digital an enterprise framework agreement for the supply of Kognitwin® Energy, digital twin software

2020 August 28

18:09 Bonn & Mees unloads inland vessel hulls at Waalhaven
17:51 APM Terminals Apapa deploys scalable 4G wireless network
17:35 Second buoy tender of Project 3052 laid down for Rechvodput
17:24 New JV for Applied Satellite Technology in New Zealand
17:12 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Digital Smart Ship” as part of its innovation endorsement initiative
16:33 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to United Arab Emirates
16:12 Andrew Gould appointed to McDermott Board of Directors
16:04 BC Ferries works with communities on improvements to Sunshine Coast service
15:56 Port of Savannah moved the highest number of export containers of any U.S. port in Jan-May
15:31 GMS: First deployment of Cantilever Technology
15:04 Construction of Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker extended till 1 November 2020 upon RF Government’s approval
14:39 ABP invests to enhance operations at Port of Newport
14:23 Port of Oakland hybrid electric cranes deliver major emissions savings
14:16 DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts by Petrobras
14:06 Front-line essential workers, terminals team up to keep cargo moving on the docks of Port of Long Beach
13:41 Gabon's Dibwangui project achieves global good practice in ESG assessment
13:09 Port of Gdansk Authority and Gdansk University of Technology ink agreement
13:06 Balder Installs the Pemex Yaxche-C Platform
12:28 Common Structural Rules Software updated to comply with IACS rule changes
12:04 Potential residents of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation can apply from today
11:51 Sustainable dyke reinforcement: emission-free and innovative through unique collaboration
11:28 Great Lakes announces receipt of $117.8 million in awarded work
11:05 MOL branded class to be created in Admiral Makarov SUMIS
10:48 Gasum’s Coralius bunkered car carrier in Malmö, Sweden
10:29 RF Government approves rules for subsidising cargo transportation by railway containers
10:12 BlueWater Reporting issues refrigerated container shipping report
09:50 PAO Sovcomflot announces its H1 2020 results
09:31 Oil prices are slightly up
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of August 27
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 28

2020 August 27

18:12 MacGregor secures largest single vessel contract
17:59 New protocols offer effective tools to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 onboard ships
17:41 SCHOTTEL wins repeat order to supply pump jets for Mystic Cruises
17:21 GA-EMS awarded developmental contract for Naval propulsor hardware
17:14 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:50 LUKOIL announces IFRS financial results for the second quarter and six months of 2020
16:28 Crane Marine Contractor to transport ice resistance platform from Astrakhan to Kaliningrad
16:05 Organizations must capitalize on the next wave of China’s innovations, says Lux Research
15:46 Kalmar's RTG technology chosen for fleet renewal in Algeria
15:19 Royal IHC delivers 3,000m³ TSHD to the Port Authority of Douala
14:27 KAMPO lays down yet another hydrographic survey vessel of Project 23370G
14:03 MABUX released Bunker Weekly Review
13:46 DeloPorts announces increase of its HI’2020 results
13:22 Kongsberg and ABB announce digitalization collaboration on edge data collection
13:00 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2020 dividend
12:58 USCG ready to respond ahead of Hurricane Laura
12:37 BALEX DELTA 2020: Regional response to major maritime incidents tested in Estonian waters
12:15 Siemens Gamesa’s climate targets verified by Science Based Targets initiative
11:52 Port of Rotterdam renews its EcoPorts’ environmental management standard