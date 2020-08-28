2020 August 28 15:04

Construction of Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker extended till 1 November 2020 upon RF Government’s approval

The delivery has been postponed several times



RF Government allows to extend the construction of the Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker till 1 November 2020. The document is available on the official portal for legal information.



In late 2019 USC said postponed the delivery of the ship to Rosmorport from the end of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020 due to the need to settle financial and legal issues with the customer and to obtain document from ad hoc authorities. Yet, the icebreaker was not delivered as scheduled.

According to earlier statement of USC President Aleksey Rakhmanov, the cost of the icebreaker had increased due to considerable modification of the design.

In November 2018, a fire broke out on board the icebreaker under construction covering about 300 square metres and injuring one person. USC estimated the damage at RUB 150 million.

The Victor Chernomyrdin is one of the most powerful diesel-electric icebreakers in the world. The ship of 22,300 tonnes in displacement can sail with a speed of about 17 knots in clear water and break through ice of up to 3 meters thick with a 20-centimetre snow cover at 2 knots in both ahead and astern directions. The icebreaker features high maneuverability. The vessel is also fitted with an air-bubbling system that reduces friction between the hull and ice. The ship’s crew – 38. Endurance - 61 days.

The vessel is intended for icebreaking assistance and towing of ships. With its special premises and laboratories for scientific equipment as well as ability to accommodate 90 special personnel it can service scientific expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctic. The icebreaker can also serve as a fire-fighting vessel.

Diesel-electric 25 MW icebreaker of project 22600 named Victor Chernomyrdin was laid down by Baltiysky Zavod- Sudostroyeniye in Saint-Petersburg on 10 October 2012 and launched on 30 December 2016.

More information about construction of icebreakers is available in Russian in the analytical report of IAA PortNews for the Ministry of Industry and Trade >>>>

