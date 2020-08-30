  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 30 15:12

    Scottish Ports geared up for a renewables push

    The COVID pandemic has caused havoc across virtually all business sectors, and Scotland’s ports have certainly had their share of challenges in recent months. However, as Stuart Cresswell, Port Manager at Ayr and Troon, and the new Chair of the Scottish Ports Group points out, the sector has stayed open and kept the country supplied and a number of Scottish ports are now poised to win significant business from the renewables sector in the months ahead. The Scottish Ports Group is the industry forum in Scotland representing the overwhelming majority ports and is part of the British Ports Association (BPA).

    “Collectively, information gathered by the BPA shows that ports across the UK are worried about the immediate business outlook. Only 36 percent of the ports are upbeat about their prospects for the remainder of 2020. However, there is a good case to be made for the Scottish Government allocating targeted transport and infrastructure funding that could provide a very significant boost to Scottish ports and could help Scotland to achieve its zero carbon target by 2040,” Cresswell says.

    Cresswell points out that the BPA has proposed three packages of support which it says will both aid a green recovery and help the drive to widen the UK Government’s Freeports initiative. The Scottish Ports Chair wants to see continued medium-term cash flow and business support, plus a significant scaling up of Scotland’s infrastructure ambitions. The BPA wants what Cresswell calls “a bold and broad-based Freeports policy and port zoning strategy”. And the BPA is promoting the concept of a Green Maritime Fund to provide a Net Zero development and growth agenda for the sector.

    “Offshore renewables represent a tremendous opportunity for Scottish ports. We have the largest offshore resource in Europe. Offshore developments need landside hubs and facilities and several Scottish ports have been investing significantly to provide the strengthened quay side and other facilities that the offshore wind industry needs,” he says.

    Cresswell points out that ports in Scotland are keen to play their part in helping to bring the UK’s Offshore Wind Sector Deal aspiration. This targets having 30 percent of the UK’s energy requirements met from wind power by 2030. Scottish ports will benefit hugely provided the Scottish Government works to ensure that Scotland has an agile planning and consenting regime that will enable ports to respond in a timely fashion to opportunities.

    “Given our large marine resource Scotland has a huge opportunity to cement development and jobs in coastal locations. We also want to see stronger local UK content rules which would mandate a larger share of the development, build-out and engineering works required to establish offshore wind farms going to local businesses,” he says.

    “There has been a lot of talk about a green recovery, and the ports industry recognises that in these difficult times there is an opportunity to rebuild, better. The next 12 months will in all likelihood be harder than the last 12, with an uncertain economic situation and the biggest change to our trade and border framework in a generation.

    “There is now a growing and long-overdue recognition of the foundational role ports can play in supporting regional and national economies and we will continue to advance the sector’s positive influence at every opportunity,” he notes.
    What is needed now, Cresswell says, is for the Scottish Government to take positive action to help the nation’s ports achieve their potential. “The Scottish Government needs to fan the flames to ensure that the ports are able to deliver on their potential to bring a wide array of benefits to the Scottish economy and to assist the green recovery,” he comments.

    Cresswell argues that there is a role for Scotland’s enterprise bodies, Scottish Enterprise and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, to look at allocating funding to projects that stimulate coastal and marine growth. “The BPA will be working with national and local governments to explore ways to help ports as they seek to drive growth, both for themselves and for the Scottish economy,” he comments.

    Freeports, the policy where ports can be granted preferential customs, planning and enterprise rules, is now a UK Government policy. Cresswell points out that while the BPA supports the concept, many ports are concerned by the fact that Westminster is arbitrarily limiting the number of Freeports to just ten locations. “The concept is certainly of great interest to Scottish ports but lets not be so restrictive and spread the benefits further”, he adds.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 30

15:12 Scottish Ports geared up for a renewables push
14:27 USCG, Air National Guard conduct long-range joint rescue mission
13:29 Coastwise Offshore Services & Next Generation Shipyards contracted to build new vessel type, "Monomaran Crewtender"
12:34 Kalmar smartpower RTGs chosen for port expansion in Cambodia
11:25 Part of Maasvlakte Beach temporarily closed to the public

2020 August 29

15:36 Caterpillar Marine introduces the Cat® C32B marine engine
14:38 Port of Long Beach accepting sponsorship applications Sept. 1
13:15 Singapore establishes crew facilitation centre and Singapore shipping tripartite alliance resilience fund for safe crew change
12:01 MARMARA EXPRESS to reshuffle its rotation
11:36 Port of Everett formalizes ESR lease to support military assets, commercial vessels
10:56 Shell Global Solutions International B.V. awarded Kongsberg Digital an enterprise framework agreement for the supply of Kognitwin® Energy, digital twin software

2020 August 28

18:09 Bonn & Mees unloads inland vessel hulls at Waalhaven
17:51 APM Terminals Apapa deploys scalable 4G wireless network
17:35 Second buoy tender of Project 3052 laid down for Rechvodput
17:24 New JV for Applied Satellite Technology in New Zealand
17:12 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Digital Smart Ship” as part of its innovation endorsement initiative
16:33 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to United Arab Emirates
16:12 Andrew Gould appointed to McDermott Board of Directors
16:04 BC Ferries works with communities on improvements to Sunshine Coast service
15:56 Port of Savannah moved the highest number of export containers of any U.S. port in Jan-May
15:31 GMS: First deployment of Cantilever Technology
15:04 Construction of Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker extended till 1 November 2020 upon RF Government’s approval
14:39 ABP invests to enhance operations at Port of Newport
14:23 Port of Oakland hybrid electric cranes deliver major emissions savings
14:16 DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts by Petrobras
14:06 Front-line essential workers, terminals team up to keep cargo moving on the docks of Port of Long Beach
13:41 Gabon's Dibwangui project achieves global good practice in ESG assessment
13:09 Port of Gdansk Authority and Gdansk University of Technology ink agreement
13:06 Balder Installs the Pemex Yaxche-C Platform
12:28 Common Structural Rules Software updated to comply with IACS rule changes
12:04 Potential residents of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation can apply from today
11:51 Sustainable dyke reinforcement: emission-free and innovative through unique collaboration
11:28 Great Lakes announces receipt of $117.8 million in awarded work
11:05 MOL branded class to be created in Admiral Makarov SUMIS
10:48 Gasum’s Coralius bunkered car carrier in Malmö, Sweden
10:29 RF Government approves rules for subsidising cargo transportation by railway containers
10:12 BlueWater Reporting issues refrigerated container shipping report
09:50 PAO Sovcomflot announces its H1 2020 results
09:31 Oil prices are slightly up
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of August 27
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 28

2020 August 27

18:12 MacGregor secures largest single vessel contract
17:59 New protocols offer effective tools to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 onboard ships
17:41 SCHOTTEL wins repeat order to supply pump jets for Mystic Cruises
17:21 GA-EMS awarded developmental contract for Naval propulsor hardware
17:14 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:50 LUKOIL announces IFRS financial results for the second quarter and six months of 2020
16:28 Crane Marine Contractor to transport ice resistance platform from Astrakhan to Kaliningrad
16:05 Organizations must capitalize on the next wave of China’s innovations, says Lux Research
15:46 Kalmar's RTG technology chosen for fleet renewal in Algeria
15:19 Royal IHC delivers 3,000m³ TSHD to the Port Authority of Douala
14:27 KAMPO lays down yet another hydrographic survey vessel of Project 23370G
14:03 MABUX released Bunker Weekly Review
13:46 DeloPorts announces increase of its HI’2020 results
13:22 Kongsberg and ABB announce digitalization collaboration on edge data collection
13:00 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2020 dividend
12:58 USCG ready to respond ahead of Hurricane Laura
12:37 BALEX DELTA 2020: Regional response to major maritime incidents tested in Estonian waters
12:15 Siemens Gamesa’s climate targets verified by Science Based Targets initiative
11:52 Port of Rotterdam renews its EcoPorts’ environmental management standard