  • 2020 August 28 17:12

    ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Digital Smart Ship” as part of its innovation endorsement initiative

    Leading Classification Society ClassNK released its “Guidelines for Digital Smart Ship” which stipulates the procedures for class notations for ships with advanced digital technology. The guidelines are part of the society's new initiative, "Innovation Endorsement"(*1), aiming to certify innovations utilizing digital technology.

    The "Digital Smart Ship Guidelines" set out the requirements to grant class notations, “Digital Smart Ship”, for the ships equipped with systems utilizing digital technology, such as energy efficiency analysis, hull or machinery monitoring, sloshing detection and prediction, onboard data processing and data transmission to shore, routing/speed optimization and remote monitoring/operation.

    ClassNK is going to add and update the guidelines in response to future industry needs and advances in digital technology so that the society continuously supports the industry's efforts to promote and develop innovative technology.

