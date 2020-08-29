2020 August 29 14:38

Port of Long Beach accepting sponsorship applications Sept. 1

Nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for the Port of Long Beach’s Community Sponsorship Program, which funds community events and activities that help inform residents about the Port.



Community groups may submit sponsorship applications online starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, through 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Due to the application review process, applicants are advised to plan well in advance for their events. Once the application period closes, a 60-day period is needed before the proposed sponsorships can be considered by the Board of Harbor Commissioners for approval.



Sponsorships for the September call are generally for events and projects taking place Dec. 1 and later. For the March call, sponsorships are generally for events and projects June 1 and later.



Applications are judged on how effectively the proposed events and activities can help the Port inform the community of its critical role as an economic engine and job creator. For more information on the Port’s Community Sponsorship Program and how to apply, go to www.polb.com/sponsorship.



This year, Harbor Commissioners adopted an updated policy for the Port’s Community Sponsorship Program. The update includes a section concerning unforeseen circumstances and canceled or postponed events, a change in the payment disbursement percentage and a new advertising agreement requirement for awards greater than $7,500. The updated policy can be found on the Port’s website here.



Last March, for the second call of fiscal year 2020, Harbor Commissioners awarded 137 sponsorships totaling $370,195 to community organizations advancing causes such as the arts, environment, social justice and historic preservation.