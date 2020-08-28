2020 August 28 14:06

Front-line essential workers, terminals team up to keep cargo moving on the docks of Port of Long Beach

All stakeholders are working diligently to ensure that cargo operations continue, maintaining a vital link in the supply chain to ensure that everyday goods continue to be available to Americans. In July, the Port marked its busiest month in its 109-year history as terminal operators and dockworkers moved 753,081 cargo container units, topping a record set two years ago.



Trade increased 21.1% in July compared to the same month in 2019. The previous single-month record of 752,188 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs), set in June 2018, was surpassed by nearly 900 TEUs.



The Port has moved 4,186,115 TEUs during the first seven months of 2020, 2.8% down from the same period in 2019, the Port’s second-busiest year.



Cargo statistics are updated monthly and are available at polb.com/statistics.



Construction projects are also ongoing, including the nearly complete Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project, Fireboat Station 15 and Phase 3 of the Middle Harbor Redevelopment Project. Watch an update on the Middle Harbor/Long Beach Container Terminal project above.



The Port of Long Beach continues to advocate at all levels of government to ensure that ports and the broader supply chain continue to operate.



The Port is also collaborating with the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, supporting communications and planning efforts for the Health Department’s response. Local health officials are leading highly effective efforts to communicate with the public and to ensure continued vigilance.