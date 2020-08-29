2020 August 29 11:36

Port of Everett formalizes ESR lease to support military assets, commercial vessels

On Tuesday, August 11, the Port of Everett Commission authorized Port CEO Lisa Lefeber to enter into a new lease with on-site maritime service provider Everett Ship Repair (ESR), a subsidiary of Ice Cap Holding, LLC and sister company to Nichols Brothers Boat Builders.



The five-year lease commits ESR to their current shipyard footprint at the Port of Everett Seaport, including the north side of Pier 3 and the adjacent 3.5-acre site. The agreement includes two, five-year options and requires the shipyard to expand its service capacity to support DDG-class military vessels.



“We are pleased at the opportunity to continue to build on our strong partnership with Everett Ship Repair, and to work collaboratively in providing a range of key maritime services and repair options, all aimed at supporting a strong economy, keeping our region competitive, growing maritime jobs and furthering our support of national defense,” said Carl Wollebek, Port of Everett’s Chief Operating Officer for the Seaport.



ESR initially sited its operation at the Port of Everett in October 2019, bringing with it the largest submersible barge to service the Port area since WWII. This was a welcome return of critical commercial and military shipyard services to Everett’s working waterfront, on a site that has traditionally filled the shipyard service and repair niche.



Up to now, ESR has been operating under a temporary agreement with the Port while they established their operating presence, built up their workforce and obtained the necessary regulatory permits and certifications. Most recently, in July 2020, ESR was notified of its certification as a U.S. Coast Guard-approved service provider. This certification and others keep our region competitive and further supports the needs of U.S. military assets, including those located at neighboring Naval Station Everett.



“We appreciate all the help and support the Port of Everett has given us to get this new operation started,” Everett Ship Repair CEO Gavin Higgins said. “Locating at the Port brings additional services and jobs to the area. We are working with the technical schools and colleges to integrate the apprenticeship program we have developed at Nichols Brothers Boat Builders to support the job growth.”



ESR operates one of four of the largest submersible barges in the Pacific Northwest, the Faithful Servant (shown above), capable of docking vessels up to 430’ X 110’ with a lifting capacity of 7,800 long-ton. They offer vast ship repair capabilities with 500’ of dockside moorage for pier-side vessel service, as well as laydown and fabrication areas.