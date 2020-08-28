2020 August 28 13:06

Balder Installs the Pemex Yaxche-C Platform

This project is Heerema's first for Cotemar, and it was executed safely with no incidents and on schedule as a result of excellent collaboration between the parties.



For the Yaxche-C installation, Balder arrived at the Bay of Campeche, started work on August 8, and completed the Yaxche-C jacket and topside installation on August 15.



Pemex awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract for the Yaxche-C platform to a consortium made up of Cotemar, Hoc Offshore (Arendal), and Construcciones Mecanicas Monclova (Commsa).



The jacket and platform were fabricated in Tampico, Mexico, by Cotemar. All components left the fabrication yard on one barge to be stored at Dos Bocas before being taken to the Bay of Campeche for installation.



The jacket weighed 700 MT, the four skirt piles 125 MT each, and the topside 850 MT.



Balder has been operating for forty-two years now, making it Heerema's most experienced vessel. The multi-functional DCV will remain in the Gulf of Mexico for more upcoming installation work.