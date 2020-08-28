  The version for the print

  2020 August 28

    Andrew Gould appointed to McDermott Board of Directors

    McDermott International, Ltd announced that Andrew F. Gould, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Schlumberger, Ltd, has joined its Board of Directors, effective August 27, 2020.

    Mr. Gould has more than 40 years of experience in the global oil and gas industry. Following his 37-year career with Schlumberger, a leading oilfield services company, Mr. Gould served as Chairman of BG Group PLC, a multinational oil and gas company, from 2012 until its sale to Royal Dutch Shell in 2016. He was previously a member of the Board of Directors of Saudi Aramco, Rio Tinto PLC and Rio Tinto Ltd. Mr. Gould currently serves on the Board of Directors of Occidental Petroleum and as a Partner and Chairman of the CSL Capital Management Energy Council.

    "Andrew's decades of experience in operations and financial leadership in the global oil and gas industry make him an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors," said David Dickson, McDermott's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to leveraging his expertise leading multinational companies and extensive industry knowledge as we advance McDermott's strategic direction."

    "I am very pleased to be joining the board at this critical moment in the company's story," said Mr. Gould. "I have seen what McDermott can achieve in many parts of the world and look forward to contributing to their future success."

    Mr. Gould is a member of the Board of Trustees of The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He served on the United Kingdom Prime Minister's Council for Science and Technology from 2004 to 2007. He was Vice-chairman of Technology for the United States National Petroleum Councils' 2007 report "Facing the Hard Truths about Energy." He was awarded the Charles F. Rand Memorial Gold Medal by the Society of Petroleum Engineers in 2014.

    Mr. Gould has an undergraduate degree in Economic History from the University of Wales at Cardiff. He holds an honorary Doctorate in Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and is an Honorary Fellow at Cardiff University.

    About McDermott
    McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach to design and build infrastructure solutions to responsibly transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. From concept to commissioning, our expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world.

  

