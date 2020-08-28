Potential residents of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation can apply from today

2020 August 28 12:04

Potential residents of the Arctic Zone of Russia can apply from 28 August 2020 as the package of federal laws on the system of privileges in the Arctic has come into effect, says press center of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.



According to Aleksandr Kozlov, RF Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, potential residents can apply though a user account having provided a package of required documents. It will then take ten days to become a resident of the Arctic Zone of Russia and obtain all the privileges for the business activities.



Potential residents are commercial organizations or individual entrepreneurs with at least 1 million rubles of implemented and planned capital investments will be eligible to become Arctic residents. They should have no tax/duty debt exceeding 25% of the asset balance.



On 13 July 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the package of federal laws on the system of privileges in the Arctic. The package of documents developed by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic includes the law on state support of entrepreneurial activity in the Russian Arctic and related amendments into Part 2 of the Tax Code and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation. With the new package of laws, Russian Arctic becomes the country's and the world’s largest economic zone of almost 5 million square kilometers enjoying the unified privileges exceeding those of the European and Asian SEZs.

