2020 August 28 10:29

RF Government approves rules for subsidising cargo transportation by railway containers

Transit cargo transportation by railway containers via Russia will be less expensive thanks to reduced costs. According to RF Government’s official website, a resolution to this effect has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The transportation tariffs can be reduced through subsidising the carriers. Subsidies will vary from between 25,000 and 77,000 roubles depending on the type as well as the destination of the transit cargo. As a result, foreign clients can be offered competitive prices and the time efficiency of transporting cargo between Asia and Europe will be higher compared to transoceanic shipping.

The new measure covers transit routes between ports on the Pacific, Baltic and Black seas, as well as checkpoints on the border with Finland, Belarus, Poland and Azerbaijan.

The decision will increase the demand for transit freight transportation and will have a positive effect on the related industries. Thanks to the reduced costs, the number of twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) transported via Russia in 2020 is expected to reach 7,500.