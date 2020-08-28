2020 August 28 09:31

Oil prices are slightly up

Oil prices climbed 0.02%-0.16%

As of August 28 (08:14 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 0.02% to $45.1 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.16% to $43.11 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.