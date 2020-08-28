2020 August 28 10:12

BlueWater Reporting issues refrigerated container shipping report

BlueWater Reporting has issued a report yesterday August 27 on the growing demand across the refrigerated container shipping industry, despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.



BlueWater Reporting’s latest report, “Refrigerated container shipping demand holds strong,” provides information on how this increased demand has spurred refrigerated container orders, upgrades at ports to further support the sector, and increases in refrigerated warehouse capacity in recent years.



The report also provides information from BlueWater Reporting’s database on which trade lanes the most reefer plugs are deployed on via container services, as well as the individual carriers and container services that deploy the most reefer plugs on these trades.



